With two matches remaining in the Premiership‚ Baroka FC and Highlands Park go into the relegation dogfight of their lives at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.

With the battle for survival more open and unpredictable than before, the pair enter this potential season-defining match with one point separating them at the bottom of the standings.

Highlands are third-from-bottom with 25 points, while Baroka are perched at the foot of the table with 24 points. Between them is Chippa United‚ who host SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Highlands’ assistant to head coach Les Grobler‚ Thiery Mabobo‚ said their hard-fought 1-0 win over Chippa United last week had boosted the club for their remaining two matches.

"We believe we will pull through this tough period. The win over Chippa is important because it gives us a cushion when we play against Baroka in our next game‚" Mabobo said.