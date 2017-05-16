Wenger urges ignoring a call to boycott Sunderland match

This season has already seen a number of "Wenger out" protests by supporters groups, including planes flying over grounds carrying messages urging the 67-year-old to quit and marches before games, with some empty seats visible at recent Emirates fixtures.

Now there are calls for mass boycott of Tuesday’s match at home to Sunderland. But Wenger, who yet again refused to comment on his Arsenal future, said on Monday: "My message is always the same, it is to support the team."

A statement on onlinegooner.com suggested that Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone or Juventus’s Max Allegri would now be better at managing Arsenal than Wenger.

The statement asked fans not to turn up at the game against the Black Cats. "We are calling on fans that feel the same way to boycott tomorrow evening’s match against Sunderland," the statement read.

"Please consider joining us in this boycott.

"Don’t sell your seat to a tourist or give it to a mate. Let yours be one of the many gaps in the stands that send a direct and unarguable message to the directors. You do not want to watch any more of the same old, same old.

"If you are in any doubt, look at our season and compare that to Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid. We are a bigger club than all three of them but we are being held back by a greedy owner and a past-it manager.

"By doing this, we can send a message to Stan Kroenke [Arsenal’s US-based owner] and Arsene Wenger that Arsenal should be doing so much better," it read.

Arsenal have won six of their last seven games with their only defeat coming against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who on Sunday beat Manchester United in the last match at White Hart Lane to ensure they would finish runners-up behind Chelsea.

Arsenal, second to shock champions Leicester last season, could win more points this term, but fail to qualify for the Champions League. "Our chances depend on winning our games. We have 69 points, we can get to 75," said Wenger.

"That will be four points more than last year, so let’s focus on finishing as well as we can," Wenger said. Arsenal won 4-1 away to Stoke City on Saturday but they are now waiting on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny (calf) and Alexis Sanchez (thigh) ahead of the match against bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.

"Sanchez will have a test today [Monday]," said Wenger. "Yesterday it didn’t look too good, but with him, you never know. He’s so keen.

"Maybe it was just a kick. It could be a possibility that he recovers for tomorrow."

