Wits keep the top spot despite defeat to Stars

Before Sundowns’s penalty — defender Thapelo Morena for handling in the box — the Brazilians were leading 2-1 and on top of the log with 57 points, having overtaken Bidvest Wits who lost 3-1 to Free State Stars in Bethlehem on the same night.

Wits now lead Sundowns by two points, with the two championship chasing sides going into the last two matches of the season, which, on the evidence of what happened on Wednesday night, promises to be thrilling.

The advantage is firmly with Wits, who need to win their remaining matches against Polokwane City at home and Kaizer Chiefs away from home on the final day of the season to be crowned champions.

For Pitso Mosimane and his men to regain the championship, they must also win their remaining matches against Maritzburg United and Highlands Park, while at the same time hoping Wits drop points.

In Bloemfontein, a goalless draw for Bloemfontein Celtic at home to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday failed to bring relief from the relegation fight, but did provide a potentially vital point for the struggling Free Staters.