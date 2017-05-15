Sport / Soccer

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TV helped coach read Downs

15 May 2017 - 05:51 Marc Strydom
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Saint George coach Mart Nooij said that due to the presence of South African sports channel SuperSport in Ethiopia, there was nothing about Mamelodi Sundowns that surprised him in Saturday’s goalless Caf Champions League draw.

Defending champions Downs got off to a poor start in the round-robin stage at home against arguably the weakest team in Group B.

With a long way to go in the group‚ early leaders and hugely experienced continental campaigners Esperance de Tunis appear to have the advantage‚ having started with a 3-1 home win against AS Vita Club on Friday night.

Nooij said watching Downs regularly on SuperSport had helped his preparations.

"Due to your television, we can see everything that Sundowns do. So, I was not surprised‚ no‚" Nooij said.

Former Santos coach Nooij said his experience coaching in SA had also helped him. "But also I have been a coach in Africa for 17 years now‚ in six countries. So, I have more international experience than all my players together."

TMG Digital

Cape Town City set sights on African titles

Third place in the Premiership gives the team entry to the African Confederation Cup in 2018
Sport
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Grey tipped to demolish Paarl Boys record
Sport / Rugby
2.
Big exodus after World Cup, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
3.
WATCH: The Joost tribute song that brought the ...
Sport
4.
Big exodus after World Cup, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
5.
Shakes Mashaba ‘shot himself in both feet’ with ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Candid Mosimane dismisses Premiership title rivals Wits
Sport / Soccer

Cape Town City set sights on African titles
Sport / Soccer

Baxter to hit ground running
Sport / Soccer

New CAF chief Ahmad considers Afcon every four years
Sport / Soccer

Now Wits look to knock Pirates over
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.