TV helped coach read Downs

Saint George coach Mart Nooij said that due to the presence of South African sports channel SuperSport in Ethiopia, there was nothing about Mamelodi Sundowns that surprised him in Saturday’s goalless Caf Champions League draw.

Defending champions Downs got off to a poor start in the round-robin stage at home against arguably the weakest team in Group B.

With a long way to go in the group‚ early leaders and hugely experienced continental campaigners Esperance de Tunis appear to have the advantage‚ having started with a 3-1 home win against AS Vita Club on Friday night.

Nooij said watching Downs regularly on SuperSport had helped his preparations.

"Due to your television, we can see everything that Sundowns do. So, I was not surprised‚ no‚" Nooij said.

Former Santos coach Nooij said his experience coaching in SA had also helped him. "But also I have been a coach in Africa for 17 years now‚ in six countries. So, I have more international experience than all my players together."

TMG Digital