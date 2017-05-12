Sport / Soccer

Nigeria rest Victor Moses ahead of Bafana clash

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr omits Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi among the goalkeepers

12 May 2017 - 05:07 Mark Gleeson
Victor Moses. Picture: REUTERS
Chelsea star Victor Moses is the most notable absentee in a 25-man Nigeria squad named for a training camp and friendly match in France as they prepare to take on SA in the opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But it is likely Moses is being given time to rest after a gruelling season‚ which only concludes on May 27, when he faces up to fellow Nigerian international Alex Iwobi in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

But Arsenal’s Iwobi has been named by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr for a training camp that starts on May 24 on the Mediterranean island of Corsica‚ and also sees the Nigerians taking on the French island’s national team two days later. The camp will then move on to Paris.

Iwobi only joins after the FA Cup final, with Moses likely to link up with the squad a matter of days before Nigeria host Bafana in Uyo on June 10.

Rohr did not pick Daniel Akpeyi of Chippa United among the goalkeepers even though he called him in March for friendly matches in Europe.

Also missing is former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel‚ along with two other players based in China — Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye.

