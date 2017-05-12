Conte proud of his feat at Chelsea

London — Antonio Conte says guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title from last season’s 10th-placed finish would be one of his best managerial achievements.

Chelsea will secure the trophy with victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday, but the Italian remains characteristically cautious until the job is complete.

Only an incredible collapse could prevent Conte bagging the title in his first season and adding it to his three Serie A crowns achieved in successive seasons with Juventus.

Asked on Thursday to sum up the impending crowning of his team, former Italy manager Conte was quick to point out the state Chelsea were in when he was appointed in 2016.

"First of all, I like to underline that this season it wasn’t easy at the start because we faced a lot of problems," he told a news conference. "We had to solve a lot of problems because when you arrive 10th in the league, it means there is not one problem, there are a lot."

Conte’s manner suggests he will only be fully satisfied with a Premier League and FA Cup double. Chelsea face fellow Londoners Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

"It’s a good season and we want it to become a great season and then a fantastic season," Conte said.

Conte refused to be drawn on whether he could be tempted to take over Inter Milan next season after media reports linking him to the job at the San Siro.

"I repeat what I have said before. I have a contract with Chelsea. In this moment, the most important thing is to be focused on the moment."

Reuters