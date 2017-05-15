Sport / Soccer

LEAGUE SECOND PLACE SECURED

Harry Kane winner ends an era at the Lane

15 May 2017 - 05:49 Agency Staff
Harry Kane. Picture: REUTERS
Harry Kane. Picture: REUTERS

London — Homegrown hero Harry Kane scored Tottenham Hotspur’s last goal at White Hart Lane as they bade farewell to their home with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane added to Victor Wanyama’s header to secure a victory that confirmed Spurs will finish in second place in the Premier League and ended United’s hopes of a top-four finish.

Demolition work at the Lane, Spurs’ home since 1899, will start on Monday, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side playing at Wembley next season before moving into their new ground, which is being built on the same site, in 2018.

The Lane has been graced by such Spurs greats as Jimmy Greaves, Steve Perryman and Glenn Hoddle and it was fitting that Kane, emblem of their exciting current side, should be their final goal-scorer there.

It was Spurs’ 14th successive home league win — equalling the club record, set over two seasons in 1987 — and meant they finished a league campaign unbeaten at home for the first time since 1964-65.

Earlier Liverpool kept their top-four destiny in their own hands as Philippe Coutinho’s double earned them a 4-0 victory at West Ham United that moved them back above Manchester City into third place. Daniel Sturridge put Liverpool ahead before Coutinho struck twice in four minutes midway through the second half and Divock Origi rubbed salt into West Ham’s wounds.

AFP

Striker Harry Kane eyes golden boot

The soccer league’s top scorer last season trails Belgium international Romelu Lukaku of Everton by four goals
Sport
25 days ago

Better than Beckham? England swoons over poster boy Alli

Tottenham Hotspur’s goal-scoring dynamo Dele Alli has emerged as the most exciting talent in English football
Sport
1 month ago

Tottenham Spurs maintain the chase

Tottenham Hotspur keep up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Liverpool make habit of rising to occasion at City

In nine games against the top six this season Liverpool are unbeaten and have taken an impressive 19 points
Sport
1 month ago

