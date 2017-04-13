United head to Brussels with eye on Europa League prize

Paris — Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Manchester United cannot afford to underestimate Belgian league leaders Anderlecht as Jose Mourinho’s side attempt to join an elite group of European clubs.

United travel to Brussels on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie, with the competition representing their best chance of returning to the Champions League next season.

Having won the Champions League three times and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1991, United are chasing a first Europa League title that would see them become only the fifth team — after Ajax, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus — to win all three major Uefa trophies.

"It is one of my goals for this season — to win the Europa League," said Mkhitaryan, who reached the same stage of the tournament with Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

"I know it is not going to be easy, particularly at this stage of the competition as there are no easy opponents."

The Armenian international scored in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Sunderland in the Premier League, but United face an uphill battle to catch Manchester City or Liverpool in the battle for a top-four finish.