Stuart Baxter prices himself out of the Bafana job

Insiders told Business Day on Tuesday that Baxter’s demand to have his son Lee appointed as national team goalkeeper coach and Joshua Smith as physical trainer on a full-time basis also contributed to the stalemate.

Baxter has also made additional requests for a car‚ cell-phone‚ overseas travel allowance‚ housing allowance and special performance bonuses in addition to his salary.

United gave Baxter permission to speak to Safa last month, but the Pretoria side indicated the coach would only be available at the end of the season if all the parties agreed on the terms.

Safa elected to open talks with another coach when Baxter’s demands started to increase and CE Dennis Mumble confirmed they were exploring other options.

"I can’t mention names, but there is more than one person we are talking to and it is something that we really have to try and finalise as soon as possible."

Caretaker coach Owen Da Gama was recently in charge of the friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola and he will continue if Safa are not able to find a replacement who is available immediately.

Coming up‚ Bafana have a daunting opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in June.

That encounter will be followed by back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde in September and one against Burkina Faso in October.

