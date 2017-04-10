South African Football Association (Safa) development agency CEO Robin Petersen has compared the behaviour of Shakes Mashaba, after Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 win over Senegal in Polokwane in 2016, to dousing himself in petrol and setting himself alight.

Giving evidence during the arbitration case between Safa and the former Bafana Bafana coach on Monday at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices‚ Petersen said Mashaba’s antics were similar to someone shooting himself in both feet.

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal on November 12‚ when he wagged a finger and angrily remonstrated at Safa officials — including president Danny Jordaan — ahead of his post-match TV interview.

He accused his Safa bosses of not supporting him, in a rant that spilt over to a scheduled SABC television interview, which had to be delayed for several minutes to give the enraged Bafana mentor time to calm down.

"He lost control of his demeanour‚ ability to reason and he was a man who was bitterly angry with the association that employs him, and the media‚" Petersen said on Monday.