Shakes Mashaba ‘shot himself in both feet’ with rant after Senegal win
South African Football Association (Safa) development agency CEO Robin Petersen has compared the behaviour of Shakes Mashaba, after Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 win over Senegal in Polokwane in 2016, to dousing himself in petrol and setting himself alight.
Giving evidence during the arbitration case between Safa and the former Bafana Bafana coach on Monday at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices‚ Petersen said Mashaba’s antics were similar to someone shooting himself in both feet.
Mashaba was suspended after Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal on November 12‚ when he wagged a finger and angrily remonstrated at Safa officials — including president Danny Jordaan — ahead of his post-match TV interview.
He accused his Safa bosses of not supporting him, in a rant that spilt over to a scheduled SABC television interview, which had to be delayed for several minutes to give the enraged Bafana mentor time to calm down.
"He lost control of his demeanour‚ ability to reason and he was a man who was bitterly angry with the association that employs him, and the media‚" Petersen said on Monday.
"It was a clear indication of ‘I don’t care about Safa and the media’, and he send out a message that ‘I am not part of you’.
"It was supposed to be a moment to enjoy a glorious victory against a tough team but what happened was that almost everyone read and saw his outburst," Petersen said.
"From a remuneration point of view‚ the coach is paid way higher than a CEO. He is empowered to appoint the people to support him and it is an extremely important position.
On Monday morning‚ Safa’s head of referees, Peter Sejake, said Mashaba behaved unprofessionally and he believed that his relationship with the association had broken down.
Petersen would continue being questioned by Mashaba’s lawyer, Claudio Bollo, on Tuesday morning before proceedings adjourned until May 22.
Safa CEO Dennis Mumble was expected to take the stand in May.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.