We’re coming for you, Pochettino warns Chelsea as Spurs close gap

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea that his Tottenham side are ready to capitalise on any more slips from the Premier League leaders.

Tottenham closed the gap on Chelsea to seven points on Saturday as they won 2-0 at Burnley, while their London rivals were crashing to a shock 2-1 home defeat against lowly Crystal Palace.

With nine games remaining, Pochettino’s second-placed team suddenly find themselves with a chance to put real pressure on Chelsea for the first time this season.

The title fight could swing further in Tottenham’s favour on Wednesday evening as Chelsea face a tough fixture against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, while Tottenham travel to struggling Swansea.

With Chelsea showing signs of vulnerability, Pochettino stressed Spurs must take full advantage if they stumble again.

"It’s now seven points, it’s completely different to 10," he said. "But there’s still a lot of work to do. It’s not dependent on us; it’s dependent on if Chelsea fail. But in that moment if they fail we need to do our job.

"If we do our job we can be there until the end of the season and try to fight for the title."

Despite that rare home defeat against Palace, Chelsea still have the fate of the title in their hands. They need 21 points to be certain of lifting the trophy, but Antonio Conte said it was too soon to start planning celebrations.

"Anything can happen, above all in England," he said.

"Every game is very tough against a strong team like Manchester City.

"It’s important to prepare in the right way for this game. Another difficult game."

Fourth-placed City need the points themselves as they look to cement Champions League qualification via a top-four finish. Pep Guardiola’s team, which drew 2-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, are without a win in their last three league games. City have a five-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Guardiola admitted playing back-to-back away games against two such formidable opponents was a major test.

"We play against a team who is stable in what they do. We don’t have too much time to prepare but we go back to Manchester now and recover and then come back to London," Guardiola said.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from suspension for Manchester United’s clash with Everton at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic has been sorely missed and Saturday’s goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion prompted United manager Jose Mourinho to blast his team’s misfiring forwards.

It was the eighth time in the Premier League this season that the Red Devils have had to settle for a point from a home game.

