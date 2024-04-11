Old friends await Bulls at Northampton

Embrose Papier of the Bulls during the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 match against Lyon OU at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last Saturday. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
While the Bulls first have to overcome their own travel issues en route to a daunting Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints on Saturday, a pair of familiar faces await them when they arrive.
One is former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal, who ended up at the Saints after his previous club, Wasps, closed down last year, while the other is former Stormers eighthman Juarno Augustus.
Both are likely to feature against the Bulls this weekend and have become a good talking point before the game.
Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who is in some of the best form of his life, said both would play a vital part for their opposition.
“Burger spent most of his life at the Bulls. He knows exactly how we play and will definitely be giving them some information,” Papier said.
“He and Trokkie [Augustus] are both physical players, but they can also handle the ball.”
While the travel disadvantage will be an issue for the Bulls, the way the Saints dismantled United Rugby Championship champions Munster was a telling reminder that the English Premiership log leaders are going to be huge opposition this weekend.
“It’s going to be tough,” Papier said. “We had a look today at how they play. It looks like it will be cold and wet.
“Northampton are a good side. Usually, people think teams in England or Europe kick a lot, but Northampton can run the ball from everywhere.
“But we also like to run the ball and we are feeling confident after bouncing back nicely from the Leinster game with a strong performance against Lyon.
“After the defeat to Leinster, the guys were down, but we reacted well against Lyon. It’s going to be a physical game. I think it will almost be like Test rugby.”
The scrumhalf said the team that played tactically correctly would probably win the knockout game.
“The team that play in the right areas of the field and take control of the game will win. Our game management is going to be important. It’s going to be a massive game.
“If we look back at our game against Leinster, we kicked a lot just to make sure we played in the right areas. But if you kick too far or in the middle of the field, teams in the UK will punish you. They are used to playing in these conditions.
“Consistency with our kicking will be very important, whether it is from nine, 10 or 15.”
Papier, as he regularly is, was asked about his Bok ambitions.
“I am feeling good about my game and that is because I am getting a lot of game time,” he said. “The coaches are backing me. I am working hard and trying to do my best every weekend.”
Old friends await Bulls at Northampton
Burger Odendaal and Juarno Augustus expected to turn out for Saints in tough Champions Cup encounter
While the Bulls first have to overcome their own travel issues en route to a daunting Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints on Saturday, a pair of familiar faces await them when they arrive.
One is former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal, who ended up at the Saints after his previous club, Wasps, closed down last year, while the other is former Stormers eighthman Juarno Augustus.
Both are likely to feature against the Bulls this weekend and have become a good talking point before the game.
Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who is in some of the best form of his life, said both would play a vital part for their opposition.
“Burger spent most of his life at the Bulls. He knows exactly how we play and will definitely be giving them some information,” Papier said.
“He and Trokkie [Augustus] are both physical players, but they can also handle the ball.”
While the travel disadvantage will be an issue for the Bulls, the way the Saints dismantled United Rugby Championship champions Munster was a telling reminder that the English Premiership log leaders are going to be huge opposition this weekend.
“It’s going to be tough,” Papier said. “We had a look today at how they play. It looks like it will be cold and wet.
“Northampton are a good side. Usually, people think teams in England or Europe kick a lot, but Northampton can run the ball from everywhere.
“But we also like to run the ball and we are feeling confident after bouncing back nicely from the Leinster game with a strong performance against Lyon.
“After the defeat to Leinster, the guys were down, but we reacted well against Lyon. It’s going to be a physical game. I think it will almost be like Test rugby.”
The scrumhalf said the team that played tactically correctly would probably win the knockout game.
“The team that play in the right areas of the field and take control of the game will win. Our game management is going to be important. It’s going to be a massive game.
“If we look back at our game against Leinster, we kicked a lot just to make sure we played in the right areas. But if you kick too far or in the middle of the field, teams in the UK will punish you. They are used to playing in these conditions.
“Consistency with our kicking will be very important, whether it is from nine, 10 or 15.”
Papier, as he regularly is, was asked about his Bok ambitions.
“I am feeling good about my game and that is because I am getting a lot of game time,” he said. “The coaches are backing me. I am working hard and trying to do my best every weekend.”
Bruised Bulls face punishing journey for quarterfinal clash
GAVIN RICH: Stormers’ performance sends a powerful message about SA rugby
Squad rotation contributing to Lions’ inconsistent form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.