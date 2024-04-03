Squad rotation contributing to Lions’ inconsistent form

While the Springboks get the opportunity to chase the sun, the Lions, albeit in lower orbit, are in pursuit of consistency.

This season they have lost slightly more than half their matches and their form has generally been capricious. Sure, they had a five-match unbeaten run and lost four in a row directly thereafter but their match-day performances have fluctuated.

Where their displays at the start of the season were more consistent, with their first five matches finishing within five points, only two in their next 12 were that close. It has since been famine or feast for the Lions.

Their most recent form of two wins and as many defeats reflects the exasperation and ecstasy their fans have experienced this season.