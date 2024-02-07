Sport / Rugby

Wales make seven changes for Six Nations clash with England

George North returns at centre while flanker Alex Mann makes his first Test start after impressing in pulsating loss to Scotland

07 February 2024 - 20:02
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British and Irish Lions player George North tackles Maori All Blacks player James Lowe. Picture: REUTERS
British and Irish Lions player George North tackles Maori All Blacks player James Lowe. Picture: REUTERS

Centre George North is one of seven changes to the Wales team to play England in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday, while flanker Alex Mann earns a first international start having impressed in their thrilling 27-26 loss to Scotland.

North missed the game against the Scots through injury but takes his place in the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins. The back three remains unchanged with fullback Cameron Winnett playing a 17th professional game in his career with wings Josh Adams and Rio Dyer.

Ioan Lloyd takes flyhalf from the injured Sam Costelow and Tomos Williams starts at scrumhalf after impressing off the bench in Cardiff as Wales came from 27-0 down to the brink of victory.

“We’ve been critical and tough on ourselves this week. That first half [against Scotland] was nowhere near the standards we expect. We simply cannot start the same way this Saturday,” coach Warren Gatland said.

“We showed in the second half what we are capable of. Now it’s about building on that performance and playing with some tempo from the off.”

Mann is part of a back row that includes Tommy Reffell and impressive No 8 Aaron Wainwright, with 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins retaining the captain’s armband in a side that was named 24 hours earlier than expected by Gatland.

Loosehead prop Gareth Thomas returns from injury to start, while hooker Khowa Dee and tighthead prop Keiron Assiratti are elevated from the bench in an all-new front row.

“We’ve made a few changes to the starting line-up this weekend which gives opportunities to the players coming in. We need to be accurate and keep our discipline,” Gatland said.

“This is a massive game, not only because of the history and what it means to everyone in Wales. But it’s an opportunity to get things on track a bit more. England are in a rebuilding phase. We’ll go there with a lot of confidence we can build on that second half [against Scotland].”

Among the replacements, tighthead prop Archie Griffin is in line to win his first senior international cap, while lock Will Rowlands, back row Taine Basham and scrumhalf Kieran Hardy all return to the match-day 23.

Reuters

Wales squad: Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Ioan Lloyd, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Khowa Dee, Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Archie Griffin, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Cai Evans, Mason Grady 

GAVIN RICH: Ireland put Boks on notice with frolicsome win over France

Performance shows just how formidable a challenge the SA team faces in July
Opinion
2 days ago

Wales should take confidence from Scotland Six Nations loss, says Gatland

Wales roars back after trailing 27-0 at half-time
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mother City an inspiration as Harding takes on ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
London calling, possibly, for the Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Ex-ref Peyper joins new Bok set-up, Rassie is ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Petersen reflects on lessons Proteas have learnt ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner to face hearing on ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

London calling, possibly, for the Boks

Sport / Rugby

Ex-ref Peyper joins new Bok set-up, Rassie is officially head coach again

Sport / Rugby

France and Ireland kick off Six Nations

Sport / Rugby

Rugby Australia takes over Rebels after administrators called in

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Build your squad on a base of experienced players

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.