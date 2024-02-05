GAVIN RICH: Ireland put Boks on notice with frolicsome win over France
05 February 2024 - 05:00
If there was any thought among the Springbok brains trust that their champion team will be able to ease their way into the first international season of the new World Cup cycle, it would have been swept away by Ireland’s performance against France.
That the Irish are on a different planet to the one they were on when they changed the narrative of SA/Ireland clashes in Allister Coetzee’s first match in charge of the Boks at Newlands in 2016 is something we already knew before they opened their latest Six Nations campaign with a resounding 38-17 win in Marseille...
