Janse van Rensburg posed to leave Sharks for Begles

Sharks player Rohan Janse van Rensburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS
The Sharks look set to lose experienced centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the end of the current campaign, with the player reported to have attracted interest in Europe.
Reports have suggested Janse van Rensburg has agreed to join French club Bordeaux Begles before next season.
The 29-year-old joined the Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks in 2022 and was a big feature for the Durban-based franchise in the previous United Rugby Championship (URC) season. However, this season he has not been a regular in the Sharks’ starting line-up, playing off the bench most of the time under new coach John Plumtree.
Asked about the future of the player at the Sharks, director of rugby Neil Powell acknowledged Janse van Rensburg’s deal at Kings Park Stadium is set to lapse in June.
“Rohan is with us until the end of the [season] and we haven’t gone into discussion whether we are going to resign his contract,” Powell said. “For now, the only thing I can say is that he is committed to the Sharks and is signed to the Sharks until the end of June.”
Powell is focused on helping the Sharks finish at the top of their pool in the Challenge Cup as they chase a home fixture for the round of 16 and better seeding.
The Sharks, who are away to the Dragons this weekend in the tournament, have already secured their place in the round of 16.
The Sharks don’t see the Challenge Cup only as a chance to win silverware this season, but also an opportunity to get back to the prestigious Champions Cup.
To achieve a pole finish in pool one, the Sharks will need to outclass the Dragons and their dangerous kicking game.
“We have done our analysis on the team and they are ... kicking long in trying to pin you in your half to get set phases to attack from,” Powell said.
“They are good in their first three phases and that is probably where they score most of their tries, in their first three phases of a line-out and scrum. You can see they spend a lot of time in their set phase strike and how they score from it.”
Janse van Rensburg posed to leave Sharks for Begles
Reports suggest he has agreed to join the French club ahead of next season
The Sharks look set to lose experienced centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the end of the current campaign, with the player reported to have attracted interest in Europe.
Reports have suggested Janse van Rensburg has agreed to join French club Bordeaux Begles before next season.
The 29-year-old joined the Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks in 2022 and was a big feature for the Durban-based franchise in the previous United Rugby Championship (URC) season. However, this season he has not been a regular in the Sharks’ starting line-up, playing off the bench most of the time under new coach John Plumtree.
Asked about the future of the player at the Sharks, director of rugby Neil Powell acknowledged Janse van Rensburg’s deal at Kings Park Stadium is set to lapse in June.
“Rohan is with us until the end of the [season] and we haven’t gone into discussion whether we are going to resign his contract,” Powell said. “For now, the only thing I can say is that he is committed to the Sharks and is signed to the Sharks until the end of June.”
Powell is focused on helping the Sharks finish at the top of their pool in the Challenge Cup as they chase a home fixture for the round of 16 and better seeding.
The Sharks, who are away to the Dragons this weekend in the tournament, have already secured their place in the round of 16.
The Sharks don’t see the Challenge Cup only as a chance to win silverware this season, but also an opportunity to get back to the prestigious Champions Cup.
To achieve a pole finish in pool one, the Sharks will need to outclass the Dragons and their dangerous kicking game.
“We have done our analysis on the team and they are ... kicking long in trying to pin you in your half to get set phases to attack from,” Powell said.
“They are good in their first three phases and that is probably where they score most of their tries, in their first three phases of a line-out and scrum. You can see they spend a lot of time in their set phase strike and how they score from it.”
Sharks happy about Challenge Cup progress, but not out of the woods yet
GAVIN RICH: Bulls trump Stormers in learning value of bonus points
Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sharks have a plan for Champions Cup return
Sharks happy about Challenge Cup progress, but not out of the woods yet
Stormers forced to dig deep to beat Sale Sharks in Cape Town
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.