Champions Cup: Stormers scrum into knockouts

Manie Libbok scored the winning try for the Stormers against Stade Francais in Paris on Saturday. Here he is in action against Sale Sharks in Cape Town last weekend. Picture: COLE CRUICKSHANK/GALLO IMAGES
The dominant Stormers’ scrum didn’t just take Stade Francais to uncomfortable places but the match officials also buckled under the pressure in the visitors’ 24-20 Champions Cup win in Paris on Saturday night.
The tourists didn’t so much storm into the knockout stages as apply the slow grind of their set piece to get the job done and secure a home tie in the round of 16.
Despite some changes in personnel, their scrum has retained its potency this season, and it was in evidence again as the Parisians’ scrum showed all the structural integrity of a flaky croissant.
In addition, the men that were pressed into action from the bench — most notably lock Hendre Stassen — brought renewed vigour to the Stormers’ effort.
It was however in the scrum that the Stormers found the most traction. Having seen Stade increase their 15-10 halftime lead with their third try, the Stormers were forced to dig deep and play with more resolve.
Part of the plan
“That’s the plan generally. They made a huge difference,” said Stormers head coach John Dobson. “It made a huge difference in the pack and brought us real energy.”
Stassen’s converted try brought them within three points before sustained pressure inside the home side’s 22 put the result firmly in the balance.
Replacement prop Vasil Kakovin was yellow carded in the 66th minute after the Stormers again bossed the Stade Francais scrum deep in the red zone. Three successive scrum penalties left referee Luke Pearce little alternative.
When two more scrum penalties in the same position ensued Clement Castets was also shown yellow. With two Stade props in the bin, the match took a farcical twist as the uncontested scrums became the order of the day. Though they had two players in the bin, Stade were still obligated to have eight men in the scrum.
There was a great deal of confusion as the officials struggled to establish the right numbers on each side ahead of an uncontested scrum.
From one restart the hosts had one too many players on the field, but the mistake was rectified with a penalty to the Stormers.
It was from that penalty that Manie Libbok, playing in his 50th match for the franchise, ran in the deciding try.
Despite having men in the sin bin, Stade Francais came close to snatching victory at the death but the Stormers’ defence stood resolute.
“The last two minutes were unbearable, after we conceded the scrum penalty, the blood pressure was high,” Dobson admitted. “But I can’t praise the team enough for fighting in those conditions against a pretty motivated Stade.”
In the end the Stormers were relieved as they were proud about advancing to the knockout stages.
“To qualify with a home play-off from the ‘Pool of Death’ is extraordinary. So we are very happy,” said Dobson.
Champions Cup: Stormers scrum into knockouts
Set pieces reduced to farce as match officials’ decisions don’t add up
The dominant Stormers’ scrum didn’t just take Stade Francais to uncomfortable places but the match officials also buckled under the pressure in the visitors’ 24-20 Champions Cup win in Paris on Saturday night.
The tourists didn’t so much storm into the knockout stages as apply the slow grind of their set piece to get the job done and secure a home tie in the round of 16.
Despite some changes in personnel, their scrum has retained its potency this season, and it was in evidence again as the Parisians’ scrum showed all the structural integrity of a flaky croissant.
In addition, the men that were pressed into action from the bench — most notably lock Hendre Stassen — brought renewed vigour to the Stormers’ effort.
It was however in the scrum that the Stormers found the most traction. Having seen Stade increase their 15-10 halftime lead with their third try, the Stormers were forced to dig deep and play with more resolve.
Part of the plan
“That’s the plan generally. They made a huge difference,” said Stormers head coach John Dobson. “It made a huge difference in the pack and brought us real energy.”
Stassen’s converted try brought them within three points before sustained pressure inside the home side’s 22 put the result firmly in the balance.
Replacement prop Vasil Kakovin was yellow carded in the 66th minute after the Stormers again bossed the Stade Francais scrum deep in the red zone. Three successive scrum penalties left referee Luke Pearce little alternative.
When two more scrum penalties in the same position ensued Clement Castets was also shown yellow. With two Stade props in the bin, the match took a farcical twist as the uncontested scrums became the order of the day. Though they had two players in the bin, Stade were still obligated to have eight men in the scrum.
Confusion reigns
There was a great deal of confusion as the officials struggled to establish the right numbers on each side ahead of an uncontested scrum.
From one restart the hosts had one too many players on the field, but the mistake was rectified with a penalty to the Stormers.
It was from that penalty that Manie Libbok, playing in his 50th match for the franchise, ran in the deciding try.
Despite having men in the sin bin, Stade Francais came close to snatching victory at the death but the Stormers’ defence stood resolute.
“The last two minutes were unbearable, after we conceded the scrum penalty, the blood pressure was high,” Dobson admitted. “But I can’t praise the team enough for fighting in those conditions against a pretty motivated Stade.”
In the end the Stormers were relieved as they were proud about advancing to the knockout stages.
“To qualify with a home play-off from the ‘Pool of Death’ is extraordinary. So we are very happy,” said Dobson.
Bulls coach White hopes to benefit from altitude against Bordeaux
Lions grow claws, and cubs
Stormers weather scrum storm
Former Bok Jantjies gets four-year ban after positive drug test
Bulls welcome Bok veteran Le Roux back for Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Simelane can again be the centre of attention
Lions and Stormers are saving themselves for home
Refreshed Willemse can spark stuttering Stormers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.