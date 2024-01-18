Sport / Rugby

Former Bok Jantjies gets four-year ban after positive drug test

The drug Clenbuterol is generally used to burn fat, but is also known to increase stamina

18 January 2024 - 14:51
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elton Jantjies. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
Elton Jantjies. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS

SA World Cup winner Elton Jantjies has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of using the banned substance Clenbuterol, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Thursday.

Flyhalf Jantjies, 33, was part of the Springbok squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2019, but not the side that claimed the 2023 trophy in France last year.

He said in August he had tested positive for Clenbuterol but maintained his innocence and added he was “shocked and sad”.

The drug is generally used to burn fat, though it is also found in some asthma medication. It is also known to increase stamina.

Jantjies said at the time he would fight the allegation.

SAIDS noted in its ruling that “the athlete did not exercise his right to have their case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel”.

Jantjies’ agent, Anthony Johnson, told the Herald newspaper that his client would not be making any public statements and suggested the player had instructed his legal team to fight the outcome.

“Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team is working on the case,” he said.

Jantjies last played for French second tier side Agen in a brief stint in early 2023.

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Boks need to start bringing in new players

Squad could consist of an old pack in 2027, which does not bode well for a hat-trick of World Cup wins
Opinion
2 months ago

Loftus Boks play their way in to squad

There is no place for Marvin Orie, Evan Roos, Canan Moodie and Elton Jantjies in the squad headed for New Zealand
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hunt dismayed at SuperSport-Hilal brawl
Sport / Soccer
2.
Loeb slashes Sainz’s Dakar lead time, Chicherit ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Speed makes Proteas’ Shabnim Ismail tick
Sport / Cricket
4.
Newlands pitch considered ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC
Sport / Cricket
5.
Swiatek clears high Kenin hurdle as Alcaraz ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.