SA World Cup winner Elton Jantjies has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of using the banned substance Clenbuterol, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Thursday.
Flyhalf Jantjies, 33, was part of the Springbok squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2019, but not the side that claimed the 2023 trophy in France last year.
He said in August he had tested positive for Clenbuterol but maintained his innocence and added he was “shocked and sad”.
The drug is generally used to burn fat, though it is also found in some asthma medication. It is also known to increase stamina.
Jantjies said at the time he would fight the allegation.
SAIDS noted in its ruling that “the athlete did not exercise his right to have their case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel”.
Jantjies’ agent, Anthony Johnson, told the Herald newspaper that his client would not be making any public statements and suggested the player had instructed his legal team to fight the outcome.
“Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team is working on the case,” he said.
Jantjies last played for French second tier side Agen in a brief stint in early 2023.
Former Bok Jantjies gets four-year ban after positive drug test
The drug Clenbuterol is generally used to burn fat, but is also known to increase stamina
SA World Cup winner Elton Jantjies has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of using the banned substance Clenbuterol, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Thursday.
Flyhalf Jantjies, 33, was part of the Springbok squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2019, but not the side that claimed the 2023 trophy in France last year.
He said in August he had tested positive for Clenbuterol but maintained his innocence and added he was “shocked and sad”.
The drug is generally used to burn fat, though it is also found in some asthma medication. It is also known to increase stamina.
Jantjies said at the time he would fight the allegation.
SAIDS noted in its ruling that “the athlete did not exercise his right to have their case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel”.
Jantjies’ agent, Anthony Johnson, told the Herald newspaper that his client would not be making any public statements and suggested the player had instructed his legal team to fight the outcome.
“Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team is working on the case,” he said.
Jantjies last played for French second tier side Agen in a brief stint in early 2023.
Reuters
GAVIN RICH: Boks need to start bringing in new players
Loftus Boks play their way in to squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.