Bulls have form but Stormers have history on their side

The Bulls this week travel to Cape Town hoping the trip will be another significant step in their progression.

Victory in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will not just be a validation of the areas they have sought to improve but it will stretch the seven-point gap they already have over their traditional rivals.

While a win will give the Bulls a significant spring in their step as they head into the new year, a home defeat will leave the Stormers in significant peril in a URC context. They are 10th on the points table with more defeats than wins.

While recent wins over the Sharks, Connacht and Saracens and an unlucky defeat against Lyon will be the wind beneath the Bulls as they wing their way to Cape Town, they know they are carrying unwanted baggage.

The Stormers have won all six URC games they have played against the Bulls.