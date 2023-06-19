Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup, says Foster

Less-than-expected reduction fuels concern about recovery prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy
Melbourne — Few people think New Zealand can win a fourth World Cup in France in 2023 but that should help the All Blacks’ title hopes, coach Ian Foster said.
Foster’s side are coming off a difficult season, having lost a first home series to Ireland and a first defeat to Argentina on home soil in 2022.
That has tested home fans’ faith in their World Cup hopes, though bookmakers rate the All Blacks second behind hosts France to win it.
Asked by New Zealand media whether his team could win a record fourth World Cup, Foster said: “Absolutely. The good thing is not too many other people think we can,” he added.
“That’s a slightly unusual space to be in as All Blacks. It doesn’t change our belief.
“But belief is only one thing: you’ve got to put it to work. We’ve got a job to do, and can’t wait to start.”
Foster named a 36-man squad on Sunday for the abridged Rugby Championship which starts on July 8, with the All Blacks to face Argentina in Mendoza.
Defending champions New Zealand have not won the southern hemisphere competition in a World Cup year since 2007 when it was known as the Tri-Nations and Argentina had yet to join.
However, New Zealand ended up winning back-to-back World Cups in 2011 and 2015, so the lead-up Rugby Championship has not proved a reliable form guide for the global showpiece.
“Last year we had a bit of adversity, we got tight, and we’re actually craving as many big games as we can get at the moment,” said Foster.
“We want to go in fully loaded to this Rugby Championship. I think it’s important for us to get back up to speed really quickly, and get our game right.”
Foster included five uncapped players in his squad while a host of seasoned All Blacks recover from injuries including flanker Ethan Blackadder, centre David Havili and prop George Bower.
He will hope for no further casualties when the Chiefs meet defending champions Crusaders in an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday.
The All Blacks are drawn with France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in Pool A at the September 8 to October 28 World Cup.
Foster said his squad had ample experience to win a World Cup but the new faces would help freshen up their “formula”.
“The good thing is we haven’t gone out looking to bring in a whole lot of new players — they’ve banged on the door,” he added.
All Blacks squad
Forwards: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell.
Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.
Reuters
Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup, says Foster
Bookmakers rate New Zealand second behind hosts France to win the tournament
