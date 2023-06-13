Sport / Rugby

Cheetahs don’t mind running with the Bulls

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie says: ‘We’ll have to stick to what we did well’

13 June 2023 - 20:18 LIAM DEL CARME
Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

Having topped the try-scoring charts in the league stages of the Currie Cup, the Free State Cheetahs are unlikely to yield to a more measured approach when they meet the Bulls in the semifinal on Saturday. 

The pressure with playing knock-out rugby may provide a backdrop to the semifinal in Bloemfontein, but Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie wants his team to react to what is in front of them.

“We’ll have to stick to what we did well,” said Fourie of his team that scored 63 tries in this season's competition. “You don't want to change too much ahead of a big game. We went through a difficult patch in the season where I perhaps changed too many things. We learnt from that.”

The Cheetahs have taken many lessons on board as they eventually finished top of the Currie Cup standings. The most recent was to avoid a slow start, which almost cost them dearly when they downed the Bulls in their last league match at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

“We can’t afford to go 9, 10 down early in the game and then think were are going to launch a rearguard action. The team that dictates the tempo of the game will have the best chance of winning it. We’ve put some things in place to get the mindset ready which will enable us to fire from the start. If we have a packed stadium there won’t be a slow start. We trained this week to start a bit faster,” said Fourie.

He is hoping the Free State Stadium is packed for the occasion. The Cheetahs and Bulls have a lively rivalry, and the hosts will need every bit of help they can muster. Fourie is desperate to repay the fans for their loyalty.

“We’ve performed better away from home. We’ve dropped our fans by losing to Lions and Sharks at home and want to reward them with a win now.”

The other main cause for concern from their win at Loftus last weekend was their high penalty count. They conceded 16 penalties in Pretoria and Fourie knows a repeat will have dire consequences this weekend.

“Conceding 16 penalties is a lot,” the coach acknowledged. “There were three or four that we could have avoided. We were under pressure for long passages. The team without the ball usually gets penalised.

“We will have to do better. We can’t concede 16 penalties in a semifinal. We have to be sharper.”

Fourie is hoping to select from more or less a full strength squad this weekend. Last week, Ruan Pienaar withdrew two days before the match in Pretoria to attend to family matters. This week, the talisman is available for selection.

“We have a fit squad. They’re all available. Ruan would have played last week if it weren’t for the family reasons. I’m sure he’ll be ready this weekend. He’ll play nine or 10. He will definitely be back in team.”

Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup

He says this will be his last Rugby World Cup, whether he makes the squad or not
Sport
5 days ago

Cheslin Kolbe confirms he will return to the country of his finest triumph

Star Bok will take up a contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after this year’s Rugby World Cup
Sport
5 days ago

Debt-laden London Irish exits English Premiership

Club misses Tuesday deadline to pay players and prove it has a financially viable future
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dijana kept asking Mothibi should we go? He kept ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Argentinian import’s earnings hit R4m
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Manchester United shares rocket on hint over ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Broos thinks confident Tau can be Bafana’s ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas have work cut out reaching ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi

Sport / Rugby

New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but the ref gave a yellow instead

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.