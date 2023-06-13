Cheetahs don’t mind running with the Bulls

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
VCMI is focused on the integrity of net-zero claims from companies that purchase credits
Team hit difficulties due to aviation insurance exclusions for certain aircraft operators
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Having topped the try-scoring charts in the league stages of the Currie Cup, the Free State Cheetahs are unlikely to yield to a more measured approach when they meet the Bulls in the semifinal on Saturday.
The pressure with playing knock-out rugby may provide a backdrop to the semifinal in Bloemfontein, but Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie wants his team to react to what is in front of them.
“We’ll have to stick to what we did well,” said Fourie of his team that scored 63 tries in this season's competition. “You don't want to change too much ahead of a big game. We went through a difficult patch in the season where I perhaps changed too many things. We learnt from that.”
The Cheetahs have taken many lessons on board as they eventually finished top of the Currie Cup standings. The most recent was to avoid a slow start, which almost cost them dearly when they downed the Bulls in their last league match at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
“We can’t afford to go 9, 10 down early in the game and then think were are going to launch a rearguard action. The team that dictates the tempo of the game will have the best chance of winning it. We’ve put some things in place to get the mindset ready which will enable us to fire from the start. If we have a packed stadium there won’t be a slow start. We trained this week to start a bit faster,” said Fourie.
He is hoping the Free State Stadium is packed for the occasion. The Cheetahs and Bulls have a lively rivalry, and the hosts will need every bit of help they can muster. Fourie is desperate to repay the fans for their loyalty.
“We’ve performed better away from home. We’ve dropped our fans by losing to Lions and Sharks at home and want to reward them with a win now.”
The other main cause for concern from their win at Loftus last weekend was their high penalty count. They conceded 16 penalties in Pretoria and Fourie knows a repeat will have dire consequences this weekend.
“Conceding 16 penalties is a lot,” the coach acknowledged. “There were three or four that we could have avoided. We were under pressure for long passages. The team without the ball usually gets penalised.
“We will have to do better. We can’t concede 16 penalties in a semifinal. We have to be sharper.”
Fourie is hoping to select from more or less a full strength squad this weekend. Last week, Ruan Pienaar withdrew two days before the match in Pretoria to attend to family matters. This week, the talisman is available for selection.
“We have a fit squad. They’re all available. Ruan would have played last week if it weren’t for the family reasons. I’m sure he’ll be ready this weekend. He’ll play nine or 10. He will definitely be back in team.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cheetahs don’t mind running with the Bulls
Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie says: ‘We’ll have to stick to what we did well’
Having topped the try-scoring charts in the league stages of the Currie Cup, the Free State Cheetahs are unlikely to yield to a more measured approach when they meet the Bulls in the semifinal on Saturday.
The pressure with playing knock-out rugby may provide a backdrop to the semifinal in Bloemfontein, but Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie wants his team to react to what is in front of them.
“We’ll have to stick to what we did well,” said Fourie of his team that scored 63 tries in this season's competition. “You don't want to change too much ahead of a big game. We went through a difficult patch in the season where I perhaps changed too many things. We learnt from that.”
The Cheetahs have taken many lessons on board as they eventually finished top of the Currie Cup standings. The most recent was to avoid a slow start, which almost cost them dearly when they downed the Bulls in their last league match at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
“We can’t afford to go 9, 10 down early in the game and then think were are going to launch a rearguard action. The team that dictates the tempo of the game will have the best chance of winning it. We’ve put some things in place to get the mindset ready which will enable us to fire from the start. If we have a packed stadium there won’t be a slow start. We trained this week to start a bit faster,” said Fourie.
He is hoping the Free State Stadium is packed for the occasion. The Cheetahs and Bulls have a lively rivalry, and the hosts will need every bit of help they can muster. Fourie is desperate to repay the fans for their loyalty.
“We’ve performed better away from home. We’ve dropped our fans by losing to Lions and Sharks at home and want to reward them with a win now.”
The other main cause for concern from their win at Loftus last weekend was their high penalty count. They conceded 16 penalties in Pretoria and Fourie knows a repeat will have dire consequences this weekend.
“Conceding 16 penalties is a lot,” the coach acknowledged. “There were three or four that we could have avoided. We were under pressure for long passages. The team without the ball usually gets penalised.
“We will have to do better. We can’t concede 16 penalties in a semifinal. We have to be sharper.”
Fourie is hoping to select from more or less a full strength squad this weekend. Last week, Ruan Pienaar withdrew two days before the match in Pretoria to attend to family matters. This week, the talisman is available for selection.
“We have a fit squad. They’re all available. Ruan would have played last week if it weren’t for the family reasons. I’m sure he’ll be ready this weekend. He’ll play nine or 10. He will definitely be back in team.”
Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup
Cheslin Kolbe confirms he will return to the country of his finest triumph
Debt-laden London Irish exits English Premiership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi
New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo
GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but the ref gave a yellow instead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.