Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget

Team will need to step away from game in their time off

18 June 2023 - 16:18
Elrigh Louw of the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup semifinal against the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, June 17 2023. Picture: CHARLE LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
Elrigh Louw of the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup semifinal against the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, June 17 2023. Picture: CHARLE LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

Bulls assistant coach Hugo van As echoed the widely expressed sentiment that their season was a big disappointment.

For a team as well stocked on the field as they are in their coaches’ box and with a history as rich as its owners, the Bulls fell well short of expectations. They crashed out at the quarterfinal stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and on Saturday the Cheetahs wrecked another campaign by winning their Currie Cup semifinal 39-10 in Bloemfontein.

What will make the defeat for Bulls fans even harder to digest is that their team rolled out their heavy URC artillery and still fell well short against a side that doesn’t even feature in that elevated competition.

Questions will be asked of the Bulls’ big coaching group under the stewardship of the celebrated Jake White.

The director of rugby left it to assistant coach Van As to explain how a resourceful franchise such as the Bulls is so far removed from expectation. “Let’s be honest. The Bulls is a very proud union, organisation. We are very disappointed losing in the quarterfinals of the URC and losing in the semifinals of the Currie Cup.”

Van As tried to explain their underachievement. “It’s been a long season and the team has played a helluva lot of rugby. As much as this team and this group of players have shown so much character to keep on fighting and make the semifinals, maybe at the end of the day that counted against us,” he said.

Van As may not be far off the mark. Next week’s Currie Cup final will be contested by two non-URC entities, the Cheetahs and Pumas. Sure, the Cheetahs had engagement in the Challenge Cup north of the equator, but nothing as rigorous as the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions experienced.

Credit must also go to this group,” insisted Van As. “They showed they want to participate, they want to be part of the Currie Cup. After five, six rounds we were down and buried. This group showed a lot of character. But to be honest we are disappointed with our season.”

Still, one expected more from the Bulls. The way the Cheetahs disposed of them was, in the end, comprehensive.

As much as the visitors were blunt in attack, the Cheetahs didn’t just show their claws, they used them.

Van As was magnanimous in defeat. “They brought their physical game to the party. They rushed us in defence. The breakdowns were messy. They deserve credit because they were also disrupted in the front row. That’s why they are No 1 in the competition.”

Van As said the game was determined by small margins in the first half. “We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t use. One or two tough decisions, not so much decisions but the bounce of the ball. If we used our opportunities a bit better we would have been in a different situation.

Our line-outs, which had been brilliant this season, were a bit messy. Credit to them for putting pressure in the right areas, but there’s blame at our door because we weren’t sharp enough on the day.”

The Bulls have a lot to think about. Van As said the Bulls players need to step away from the game in their time off.

These boys deserve a good break. A mental and physical break. Just get away from each other, don’t think about the game, refresh, it will be good for them.”

He understands there will have to be a thorough postmortem of their season. Some new personnel will be part of their quest for solutions. “Obviously a couple of players will be joining. We understand the Bulls supporters are proud and passionate about the game. We want to assure them we will be better.”

