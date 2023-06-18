Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget

Questions over China’s economy outweigh Opec+ cuts and another drop in number of oil and gas rigs operating in US
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Cape Town still offers strong rental growth, rising property valuations and capital growth
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Having a shared border with the military state compels Thailand to initiate dialogue, despite international criticism
Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days
Bulls assistant coach Hugo van As echoed the widely expressed sentiment that their season was a big disappointment.
For a team as well stocked on the field as they are in their coaches’ box and with a history as rich as its owners, the Bulls fell well short of expectations. They crashed out at the quarterfinal stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and on Saturday the Cheetahs wrecked another campaign by winning their Currie Cup semifinal 39-10 in Bloemfontein.
What will make the defeat for Bulls fans even harder to digest is that their team rolled out their heavy URC artillery and still fell well short against a side that doesn’t even feature in that elevated competition.
Questions will be asked of the Bulls’ big coaching group under the stewardship of the celebrated Jake White.
The director of rugby left it to assistant coach Van As to explain how a resourceful franchise such as the Bulls is so far removed from expectation. “Let’s be honest. The Bulls is a very proud union, organisation. We are very disappointed losing in the quarterfinals of the URC and losing in the semifinals of the Currie Cup.”
Van As tried to explain their underachievement. “It’s been a long season and the team has played a helluva lot of rugby. As much as this team and this group of players have shown so much character to keep on fighting and make the semifinals, maybe at the end of the day that counted against us,” he said.
Van As may not be far off the mark. Next week’s Currie Cup final will be contested by two non-URC entities, the Cheetahs and Pumas. Sure, the Cheetahs had engagement in the Challenge Cup north of the equator, but nothing as rigorous as the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions experienced.
“Credit must also go to this group,” insisted Van As. “They showed they want to participate, they want to be part of the Currie Cup. After five, six rounds we were down and buried. This group showed a lot of character. But to be honest we are disappointed with our season.”
Still, one expected more from the Bulls. The way the Cheetahs disposed of them was, in the end, comprehensive.
As much as the visitors were blunt in attack, the Cheetahs didn’t just show their claws, they used them.
Van As was magnanimous in defeat. “They brought their physical game to the party. They rushed us in defence. The breakdowns were messy. They deserve credit because they were also disrupted in the front row. That’s why they are No 1 in the competition.”
Van As said the game was determined by small margins in the first half. “We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t use. One or two tough decisions, not so much decisions but the bounce of the ball. If we used our opportunities a bit better we would have been in a different situation.
“Our line-outs, which had been brilliant this season, were a bit messy. Credit to them for putting pressure in the right areas, but there’s blame at our door because we weren’t sharp enough on the day.”
The Bulls have a lot to think about. Van As said the Bulls players need to step away from the game in their time off.
“These boys deserve a good break. A mental and physical break. Just get away from each other, don’t think about the game, refresh, it will be good for them.”
He understands there will have to be a thorough postmortem of their season. Some new personnel will be part of their quest for solutions. “Obviously a couple of players will be joining. We understand the Bulls supporters are proud and passionate about the game. We want to assure them we will be better.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget
Team will need to step away from game in their time off
Bulls assistant coach Hugo van As echoed the widely expressed sentiment that their season was a big disappointment.
For a team as well stocked on the field as they are in their coaches’ box and with a history as rich as its owners, the Bulls fell well short of expectations. They crashed out at the quarterfinal stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and on Saturday the Cheetahs wrecked another campaign by winning their Currie Cup semifinal 39-10 in Bloemfontein.
What will make the defeat for Bulls fans even harder to digest is that their team rolled out their heavy URC artillery and still fell well short against a side that doesn’t even feature in that elevated competition.
Questions will be asked of the Bulls’ big coaching group under the stewardship of the celebrated Jake White.
The director of rugby left it to assistant coach Van As to explain how a resourceful franchise such as the Bulls is so far removed from expectation. “Let’s be honest. The Bulls is a very proud union, organisation. We are very disappointed losing in the quarterfinals of the URC and losing in the semifinals of the Currie Cup.”
Van As tried to explain their underachievement. “It’s been a long season and the team has played a helluva lot of rugby. As much as this team and this group of players have shown so much character to keep on fighting and make the semifinals, maybe at the end of the day that counted against us,” he said.
Van As may not be far off the mark. Next week’s Currie Cup final will be contested by two non-URC entities, the Cheetahs and Pumas. Sure, the Cheetahs had engagement in the Challenge Cup north of the equator, but nothing as rigorous as the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions experienced.
“Credit must also go to this group,” insisted Van As. “They showed they want to participate, they want to be part of the Currie Cup. After five, six rounds we were down and buried. This group showed a lot of character. But to be honest we are disappointed with our season.”
Still, one expected more from the Bulls. The way the Cheetahs disposed of them was, in the end, comprehensive.
As much as the visitors were blunt in attack, the Cheetahs didn’t just show their claws, they used them.
Van As was magnanimous in defeat. “They brought their physical game to the party. They rushed us in defence. The breakdowns were messy. They deserve credit because they were also disrupted in the front row. That’s why they are No 1 in the competition.”
Van As said the game was determined by small margins in the first half. “We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t use. One or two tough decisions, not so much decisions but the bounce of the ball. If we used our opportunities a bit better we would have been in a different situation.
“Our line-outs, which had been brilliant this season, were a bit messy. Credit to them for putting pressure in the right areas, but there’s blame at our door because we weren’t sharp enough on the day.”
The Bulls have a lot to think about. Van As said the Bulls players need to step away from the game in their time off.
“These boys deserve a good break. A mental and physical break. Just get away from each other, don’t think about the game, refresh, it will be good for them.”
He understands there will have to be a thorough postmortem of their season. Some new personnel will be part of their quest for solutions. “Obviously a couple of players will be joining. We understand the Bulls supporters are proud and passionate about the game. We want to assure them we will be better.”
Gutsy Pumas take the long road back to the Currie Cup final
Nienaber upbeat injured Bok captain Kolisi will return before World Cup
Cheetahs don’t mind running with the Bulls
Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi
New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but the ref gave a yellow instead
Sharks sign former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi
New players to boost Sharks for Pumas semi, says Mongalo
Vermeulen determined to crack Bok nod for World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.