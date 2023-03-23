Sport / Rugby

Sharks look to Springboks with eye on URC playoffs spot

23 March 2023 - 18:30 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks wing Werner Kok during training session at Kings Park on March 17 2023. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Sharks wing Werner Kok during training session at Kings Park on March 17 2023. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Effervescent Sharks wing Werner Kok is confident the return of the side's Springbok stars will be a big boost in their three remaining make-or-break round-robin United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures.  

The Sharks’ inconsistency, especially when they are without their Boks, has left them in a predicament when it comes to qualifying for the URC playoffs and the lucrative Champions Cup for next season.  

The Sharks are away to Welsh side the Scarlets on Saturday and will host Benetton and Munster in April. They need to win all those matches to finish in the top eight and qualify for URC playoffs and Champions Cup.  

The Sharks are in seventh place on the log with 43 points and are just three points ahead of the ninth-placed Benetton.  

Speaking to media from Wales, Kok said they know how crucial the coming fixtures will be.  

“This weekend's game is probably our most important game going into the playoffs into the URC. Hopefully we can get there,” said Kok.  

“To get a bonus point this weekend is very important. The only possibility for us to get a home quarterfinal is that we get 15 points out of the next three games, and it depends on what happens with the other teams.”  

To get a home quarterfinal they will need to finish in the top four and they are now eight points behind the Glasgow Warriors who are in that spot.  

But Kok is drawing confidence from the return from the national team camp of players such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Thomas du Toit and Jaden Hendrikse.

Most of these players were not available for the Sharks’ past five outings where the Durbanites recorded one victory and four defeats.  

“With the Springboks back, it’s always a big lift. They bring a different quality of training and different quality of precision,” Kok said.  

“It actually boosts everyone in the team. Even the vibe at training going to the weekend last week was amazing.  

“I know we didn’t win that game against the Stormers, but our second-half performance showed that we have the depth and we can push without the Springboks,” he said.  

“We just have to get the link and the quality of how we start the games. It must be a little bit better and [all] will be fine.”  

Kok also believes the two weeks break since their last outing has helped them  re-energise for the tough mission.  

“I think [the rest] was good for the bodies going into almost the business [end] side of the URC and Champions Cup,” he said.  

“It was needed because it’s a long season. I think everyone is rested and feeling good. We now just have to make that little bit of a step up and go for gold.”  

The Sharks and Scarlets clash will take place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli (7pm, SA time). 

 

