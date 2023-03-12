Currie Cup champs Pumas maul Bulls in nine-try rout

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
The defending Currie Cup champions, the Pumas, continued their giant-slaying act with a clinical 63-15 victory over the Bulls at a sweltering Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Surely intent on proving they are not a one-season wonder à la Leicester City, the reigning champions were full of vigour and verve against the Bulls in a nine-try rout.
The home side were loaded with their United Rugby Championship frontline players but the lesser names produced a statement win.
After flyhalves Tinus de Beer and Morné Steyn traded early penalties, the game came to life through a well-worked line-out try from Eduan Swart.
From the set piece, the visitors created a two-on-one and capitalised in front of a poorly attended Loftus.
Jimmy Stonehouse’s side committed more handling errors in the first quarter but were the ones who showed greater endeavour. The coach saw his side grow in stature as the first stanza progressed.
The Pumas are playing some ridiculous rugby at Loftus 🔥🙆♂️Jimmy Stonehouse cannot stop smiling in the coaches box, they're 49-8 up!#CurrieCup pic.twitter.com/PzuZNDiOlX— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 12, 2023
The Pumas lit up Loftus with their sleight of hand and exceptional transitional play. Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk and Jade Stighling all added their names to the try-scoring register.
The visitors were playing with an increased sense of freedom as the half wore on and the Bulls, in turn, were run ragged on defence. The Pretoria team conceded seven turnovers in the first half, which would have had greenhorn 35-year-old coach Edgar Marutlulle shaking his head in frustration in the home box.
The Pumas continued the second half as they ended the first and registered their fifth try, with Devon Williams rounding off a team move with a scintillating turn of pace.
Andre Fouche was next to get in on the act, rounding off a coast-to-coast passage of play. The defending champions hit the half-century mark when Frans Kleinhans went over for the Pumas’ seventh try.
Scorers:
Bulls
Tries: Mihlali Mosi, Cornal Hendricks.
Conversion: Morne Steyn.
Penalty: Morne Steyn.
Pumas
Tries: Eduan Swart, Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk, Jade Stighling, Devon Williams, Andre Fouche, Diego Appollis (2), Frans Kleinhans.
Conversions: Giovan Snyman, Tinus de Beer (4), Brandon Thomson (1).
Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2).
Currie Cup champs Pumas maul Bulls in nine-try rout
Despite the home side being loaded with URC frontline players the lesser names produced a statement win
