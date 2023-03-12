Sport / Rugby

Currie Cup champs Pumas maul Bulls in nine-try rout

Despite the home side being loaded with URC frontline players the lesser names produced a statement win

12 March 2023 - 20:29 Grant Shub
Andre Fouche goes on the charge for the Pumas in the Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, March 12 2023. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Andre Fouche goes on the charge for the Pumas in the Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, March 12 2023. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

The defending Currie Cup champions, the Pumas, continued their giant-slaying act with a clinical 63-15 victory over the Bulls at a sweltering Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Surely intent on proving they are not a one-season wonder à la Leicester City, the reigning champions were full of vigour and verve against the Bulls in a nine-try rout.

The home side were loaded with their United Rugby Championship frontline players but the lesser names produced a statement win.

After flyhalves Tinus de Beer and Morné Steyn traded early penalties, the game came to life through a well-worked line-out try from Eduan Swart.

From the set piece, the visitors created a two-on-one and capitalised in front of a poorly attended Loftus.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s side committed more handling errors in the first quarter but were the ones who showed greater endeavour. The coach saw his side grow in stature as the first stanza progressed.

The Pumas lit up Loftus with their sleight of hand and exceptional transitional play. Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk and Jade Stighling all added their names to the try-scoring register.

The visitors were playing with an increased sense of freedom as the half wore on and the Bulls, in turn, were run ragged on defence. The Pretoria team conceded seven turnovers in the first half, which would have had greenhorn 35-year-old coach Edgar Marutlulle shaking his head in frustration in the home box.

The Pumas continued the second half as they ended the first and registered their fifth try, with Devon Williams rounding off a team move with a scintillating turn of pace.

Andre Fouche was next to get in on the act, rounding off a coast-to-coast passage of play. The defending champions hit the half-century mark when Frans Kleinhans went over for the Pumas’ seventh try.

Scorers:

Bulls

Tries: Mihlali Mosi, Cornal Hendricks.

Conversion: Morne Steyn.

Penalty: Morne Steyn.

Pumas

Tries: Eduan Swart, Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk, Jade Stighling, Devon Williams, Andre Fouche, Diego Appollis (2), Frans Kleinhans.

Conversions: Giovan Snyman, Tinus de Beer (4), Brandon Thomson (1).

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2).

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
India’s Kohli ends drought with painstaking ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Le Court and Jooste claim Cape Town Cycle Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Currie Cup champs Pumas maul Bulls in nine-try ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bowling remains Proteas’ most potent weapon
Sport / Cricket
5.
Premier League leaders Arsenal cruise to win over ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bulls fight off competitors to retain Arendse

Sport / Rugby

Lions aim to rotate players in Currie Cup

Sport / Rugby

Lions coach Van Rooyen heaps praise on match-winner Sanele Nohamba

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.