GAVIN RICH: Interference, or lack of it, is all the talk in SA rugby

The Lions and Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence

20 March 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

The word “interference” is cropping up a bit in SA rugby at the moment. At the Lions and Sharks the existence of interference is being regarded as a hamstring to the hopes of the unions/franchises. At the Stormers, the absence of interference is being held up as the reason for their success.

Let’s start with the Lions. The Lions management have denied claims there have been complaints from the coaches about too much interference from CEO Rudolf Straeuli, but where there is smoke there is usually fire...

