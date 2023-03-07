Bulls fight off competitors to retain Arendse

Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the financial industry directly under the State Council
Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
The Bulls may be struggling to get the desired results on the pitch at the moment, but they have managed to win the battle against stiff competition to keep one of their most prized players in Kurt-Lee Arendse.
The Bulls, who have lost four matches on the trot in all competitions, convinced the Springbok speedster to sign a new contract with the franchise despite huge interest for the utility back from other suitors.
Arendse, 26, has penned a three-year deal that will see him remain at Loftus Versfeld until June 2026.
Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said there was a big battle for the wing/ fullback’s signature from overseas and local competitors.
“We are extremely proud of the incredible work Kurt-Lee has put into his time here in Pretoria. In such a short space, he has become an integral part of our roster and a fan favourite,” Rathbone said.
The Paarl-born player joined the Bulls in August 2020. Since arriving in Pretoria, Arendse has become a key member of the team in both the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup, earning 31 Bulls caps in all competitions.
A Blitzbok, Arendse received his maiden Springbok call-up in July 2022, making his debut against Wales. He has earned seven caps for his country.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he is pleased to still have Arendse in his squad.
“One of the things I am fortunate about is I have a long-term deal with the Bulls and I have a lot of players who have committed to long-term deals too. So to have Kurt-Lee join the likes of Canan [Moodie], Johan [Goosen] and a long list of players who have also committed their time to this work we are doing here is fantastic,” White said.
The Bulls, who lost to the Lions in Pretoria in the URC on Saturday, are on a break from the European competition. They return to it with a trip to Ulster on March 25.
The Bulls kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Pumas at Loftus on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bulls fight off competitors to retain Arendse
New Bok star inks three-year deal to remain at Loftus until June 2026
The Bulls may be struggling to get the desired results on the pitch at the moment, but they have managed to win the battle against stiff competition to keep one of their most prized players in Kurt-Lee Arendse.
The Bulls, who have lost four matches on the trot in all competitions, convinced the Springbok speedster to sign a new contract with the franchise despite huge interest for the utility back from other suitors.
Arendse, 26, has penned a three-year deal that will see him remain at Loftus Versfeld until June 2026.
Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said there was a big battle for the wing/ fullback’s signature from overseas and local competitors.
“We are extremely proud of the incredible work Kurt-Lee has put into his time here in Pretoria. In such a short space, he has become an integral part of our roster and a fan favourite,” Rathbone said.
The Paarl-born player joined the Bulls in August 2020. Since arriving in Pretoria, Arendse has become a key member of the team in both the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup, earning 31 Bulls caps in all competitions.
A Blitzbok, Arendse received his maiden Springbok call-up in July 2022, making his debut against Wales. He has earned seven caps for his country.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he is pleased to still have Arendse in his squad.
“One of the things I am fortunate about is I have a long-term deal with the Bulls and I have a lot of players who have committed to long-term deals too. So to have Kurt-Lee join the likes of Canan [Moodie], Johan [Goosen] and a long list of players who have also committed their time to this work we are doing here is fantastic,” White said.
The Bulls, who lost to the Lions in Pretoria in the URC on Saturday, are on a break from the European competition. They return to it with a trip to Ulster on March 25.
The Bulls kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Pumas at Loftus on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Boks aim has been to evolve in World Cup year
Bok lock Etzebeth awarded Rugby Player of the Year title
SA franchises target URC playoff spots
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.