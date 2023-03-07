Bulls fight off competitors to retain Arendse

Sport / Rugby

Kurt-Lee Arendse scores during the Test between Italy and South Africa in Genoa on November 19 2022.
The Bulls may be struggling to get the desired results on the pitch at the moment, but they have managed to win the battle against stiff competition to keep one of their most prized players in Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The Bulls, who have lost four matches on the trot in all competitions, convinced the Springbok speedster to sign a new contract with the franchise despite huge interest for the utility back from other suitors.  

Arendse, 26, has penned a three-year deal that will see him remain at Loftus Versfeld until June 2026.  

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said there was a big battle for the wing/ fullback’s signature from overseas and local competitors.  

“We are extremely proud of the incredible work Kurt-Lee has put into his time here in Pretoria. In such a short space, he has become an integral part of our roster and a fan favourite,” Rathbone said.  

The Paarl-born player joined the Bulls in August 2020. Since arriving in Pretoria, Arendse has become a key member of the team in both the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup, earning 31 Bulls caps in all competitions. 

A Blitzbok, Arendse received his maiden Springbok call-up in July 2022, making his debut against Wales. He has earned seven caps for his country. 

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said he is pleased to still have Arendse in his squad.  

“One of the things I am fortunate about is I have a long-term deal with the Bulls and I have a lot of players who have committed to long-term deals too. So to have Kurt-Lee join the likes of Canan [Moodie], Johan [Goosen] and a long list of players who have also committed their time to this work we are doing here is fantastic,” White said.  

The Bulls, who lost to the Lions in Pretoria in the URC on Saturday, are on a break from the European competition. They return to it with a trip to Ulster on March 25.

The Bulls kick off their Currie Cup campaign against the Pumas at Loftus on Sunday.

