Stormers coach Hlungwani backs new lock Van Heerden to fill big boots

The player could make his debut for the franchise on Friday when they meet Ulster away in the URC

25 January 2023 - 16:37 Athenkosi Tsotsi
Lock Ruben van Heerden has signed a short-term contract with the Stormers. Picture: HENRY BROWNE
Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani is upbeat over the arrival of new lock Ruben van Heerden, who could make his debut for the franchise on Friday when they meet Ulster away in the United Rugby Championship (URC). 

Van Heerden signed a short-term contract with the URC champions from English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs. There is a chance he could sign a longer contract.

The Stormers have been hit by injuries at lock with Salmaan Moerat, Adre Smith and Ernst van Rhyn out. The arrival of Van Heerden comes at the right time and they will want him to hit the ground running. 

Hlungwani, who will work closely with the recruit, opened up about his first impressions of Van Heerden and what they are expecting from him. “I’m trying hard to hide my smile, said Hlungwani during a virtual press conference when asked about Van Heerden. 

“It’s always nice when a new lock comes into the system, especially one with the quality of Ruben ... 2m tall, 120kg; he’s played for the Bulls, the Sharks and Exeter Chiefs; and he has huge experience.

“From a coaching point of view, we spoke briefly, and we had a long call last week. It was about the expectations around that, but the one thing that strikes me [about him] is the humble good guy. 

“In terms of expectation, he’s coming to fill in the four [position] and can play five as well. Our pack thrives on physicality and a high level of intelligence when it comes to line-outs. We want him to get comfortable as quickly as possible and prove [what type] of  player he is, said Hlungwani. 

Hlungwani’s pack will be without Springboks Steven Kitshoff,  Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba and Deon Fourie. Yet, Hlungwani expects the standard to be the same on Friday at Kingspan Stadium (9.35pm).

“We expect standards to be where they were last week and the week before. We want to keep improving regardless of who is playing in the team. The guys know the job they have to do,” he said.  

