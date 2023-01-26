SA franchises target URC playoff spots

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Fresh from completing qualification for European Cup competitions, SA franchises now turn their attention to the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the race specifically for home playoff spots as the tournament gets down to serious business.
While log leaders Leinster look to continue their incredible unbeaten run, the second-placed Stormers can take a huge step in securing a home playoff spot as they travel to Belfast while the bunfight below them should get tasty as teams jockey for positions.
Only 10 log points separate the third-placed Bulls, who visit a rejuvenated Scarlets, and 10th-placed Cardiff, with all teams without their international stars for the coming month as Six Nations resumes.
The Stormers have a new captain in Marvin Orie against Ulster, a side that was unlucky not to win in the league stages in Cape Town in 2022 and ran the Stormers close in the semifinal.
With the weather suiting the home side, there is an understandably bullish outlook in Belfast. With the defending champions in town, Ulster’s resurgence in finding form to record a big win over Sale Sharks last weekend and Duane Vermeulen’s huge influence in the result would have made them odds-on favourites for the clash.
Winger Rob Lyttle said as much as he warned the Stormers his side were intent on using the confidence from the Sale game to put them on the front foot.
“It’s a very big game, as we want that home semifinal in the URC and we want to aim for that,” Lyttle said. “The Sale win has given us a boost of confidence and we owe the Stormers one after 2022. Last week means nothing if we don’t back it up.”
While the Stormers will have to adjust without their Springboks, the return of Evan Roos to form against Clermont will be a huge boost, while the arrival of Ruben van Heerden has bolstered their depth in the engine room.
In Edinburgh the Sharks face a moment of truth, especially as they sit uncomfortably in ninth and just outside playoff qualification. There is growing consensus that the Sharks’ first-choice players, aka their Springboks, are a significantly stronger unit than the side that plays when they are not there.
And this week the Springboks are rested, leaving the onus on the players who have blown hot and cold in recent times to navigate them through Scottish waters.
Edinburgh’s big win over Saracens has given them a boost and they are sure to remind the Sharks how they scored the first overseas win in SA when Blair Kinghorn guided them to victory in Durban in 2022.
Scarlets are one of the sides that have benefited from European competition, shrugging off their URC form to go unbeaten in the EPCR Challenge Cup, and completing a double over both the Cheetahs and French side Bayonne, making them awkward opposition for the Bulls.
The Pretoria side were poor against Lyon in snow and are struggling to acclimatise to artificial pitches, and will be without their talisman Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse for the match as well.
But their last outing in Wales produced a bonus point power performance in downing the Dragons and the Bulls will be hoping for the same.
Weekend fixtures
Friday: Scarlets vs Bulls (9.35pm); Ulster vs Stormers (9.35pm)
Saturday: Benetton vs Munster (4.30pm), Dragons vs Glasgow Warriors (5pm), Leinster vs Cardiff (7.05pm), Edinburgh vs Sharks (7.15pm), Connacht vs Lions (9.35pm)
Sunday: Zebre Parma vs Ospreys (5pm)
URCSA
