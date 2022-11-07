×

Sport / Rugby

SA A clash against Munster is ‘fifth Test’

Strong showing will put players in line for places in Springbok squad for World Cup

07 November 2022 - 16:20 George Byron

SA A’s clash against Irish provincial powerhouses Munster at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday is shaping up to be a fifth Test for the Springboks on their European tour.

In years gone past when midweek matches against regional teams were a regular feature for touring teams, overseas sides in SA always referred to their game against the Bulls at Loftus as the fifth Test...

