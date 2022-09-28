×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Lions stick with halfbacks as they aim for third win running in Wales

Gianni Lombard and Sanele Nohamba’s stellar performances against the Dragons earn them another crack in the starting line-up

28 September 2022 - 16:57 Liam Del Carme
Sanele Nohamba of the Lions clears against the Ospreys. Picture: MARK LEWIS/HUW EVANS AGENCY
Sanele Nohamba of the Lions clears against the Ospreys. Picture: MARK LEWIS/HUW EVANS AGENCY

Gianni Lombard and Sanele Nohamba’s stellar performances against the Dragons have earned them another crack in the Lions’ starting line-up in Friday’s clash against Cardiff.

The Lions go in search of another United Rugby Championship (URC) win on the road, and have opted to stay with the Lombard/Nohamba partnership ahead of the more established Jordan Hendrikse/Morné van den Berg halfback combination.

Lombard and Nohamba seemed jell from the outset as the Lions downed the Dragons 28-27 in Swansea last weekend.

The Lions have made two changes in the starting team with centre Henco van Wyk and lock Pieter Jansen van Vuren getting the nod.

The Gauteng team‚ who have won their last two matches on Welsh soil‚ including their final game of last season, will fancy their chances of a positive result in the Welsh capital.

Cardiff have been wildly inconsistent‚ a trait that has followed them well beyond the start of this season. They upset Munster in the opening round of the competition but were comprehensively beaten 52-24 by Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Last season Cardiff won just seven of their 18 league matches in the competition.

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie said that Cardiff will present a challenge unlike the one they faced in Swansea last weekend.

“The Welsh sides pride themselves with big packs coupled with backline players who enjoy throwing the ball about‚” Fourie said.

“Cardiff Rugby will be no different this Friday as I’m sure they will come with a heavy pack and nippy backline players who can take the ball wide. We have done our homework on them and prepared well in the week.”

Lions team to play Cardiff: Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe‚ Henco van Wyk‚ Marius Louw‚ Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard‚ Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn‚ Emmanuel Tshituka‚ Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel (Capt)‚ Pieter Jansen van Vuren; Ruan Dreyer‚ PJ Botha‚ Sti Sithole. Replacements: Jaco Visagie‚ JP Smith‚ Ruan Smith‚ Ruan Venter‚ Ruhan Straeuli; Morne van den Berg‚ Jordan Hendrikse‚ Zander du Plessis.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Temba and Andile priced themselves ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
False Bay league wins in two eras show how rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Jones seeking players fit for on-pitch ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Mokoena strike seals it for Bafana in dull affair ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Southgate’s loyalty to be tested by Maguire ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Jaque Fourie praises Lions for turnaround in defence

Sport / Rugby

White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through against Edinburgh

Sport / Rugby

Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.