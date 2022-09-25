White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through against Edinburgh

JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
Police clash with protesters opposed to mobilisation, Russia’s first military since World War 2, in southern region
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Bulls coach Jake White was mightily relieved his side held on for a 33-31 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
A long-range Henry Immelman penalty attempt could have handed the visitors a last-gasp victory but it drifted wide to give the Bulls a second win from as many starts in this campaign.
“I’m just thankful we found a way to win,” White sighed. “You have to work hard in these competitions. The margins are small.
“I told the players don’t underestimate how tough this competition is. Not many teams can leave a guy like Hamish Watson on their bench,” said White about the British & Irish Lions flanker.
The Bulls appeared to hit their stride early but the resourceful Edinburgh team kept finding ways to stay in the contest.
White intimated complacency had set in. They however nudged ahead decisively when Morné Steyn kicked a long-range penalty from close to touch. “Morné has almost been born to kick those kicks. He seems to love those pressure situations.”
He lamented that his players left themselves in such a vulnerable position.
“Every time we got a buffer we made some silly mistakes. When we got 15 up they scored easily.
“Maybe it is human thinking things will happen on their own. It is a lesson to learn and I suppose it is an easier lesson to learn when you have a win under the belt as opposed to a loss.”
The Bulls were also slipping off tackles, which is particularly perilous against a team like Edinburgh. “That was an area we spoke about at halftime. We just let them get through the line. Once or twice in the second half we put them backwards and made it easier for ourselves.
“They are the type of team that if you miss one or two tackles they will punish you. They offload and keep the ball alive.”
#BULvEDI FT: Dramatic victory for the Vodacom Bulls as they narrowly beat Edinburgh 33-31 at Loftus Versfeld. Important win for Jake White's men. Well done, manne! #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/gYa9yfo7Yo— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 24, 2022
#BULvEDI FT: Dramatic victory for the Vodacom Bulls as they narrowly beat Edinburgh 33-31 at Loftus Versfeld. Important win for Jake White's men. Well done, manne! #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/gYa9yfo7Yo
Overall, though, White was satisfied with the performance of his young team. He kept reminding how inexperienced his team is.
“Their pack has more Test experience than we have URC experience. We have to be mindful of that fact they are not a team you can beat convincingly.
“This is a young team. We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves. We are far from where we need to be experience wise. To find a way to win is a massive confidence builder.
“To get a win when you haven’t played well will help speed up that process. We will get better.”
In Saturday’s other URC clash the Stormers, the defending champions, got their campaign off to a solid start with a 38-15 bonus-point win over Connacht.
Though the Stormers looked in control throughout, the red card Bundee Aki received in the second half doused all prospects of the visitors staging an upset.
The Stormers were buoyed by stellar performances from backrowers Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Junior Pokomela.
They face Edinburgh next weekend.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through against Edinburgh
Coach believes his team will get better with experience
Bulls coach Jake White was mightily relieved his side held on for a 33-31 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
A long-range Henry Immelman penalty attempt could have handed the visitors a last-gasp victory but it drifted wide to give the Bulls a second win from as many starts in this campaign.
“I’m just thankful we found a way to win,” White sighed. “You have to work hard in these competitions. The margins are small.
“I told the players don’t underestimate how tough this competition is. Not many teams can leave a guy like Hamish Watson on their bench,” said White about the British & Irish Lions flanker.
The Bulls appeared to hit their stride early but the resourceful Edinburgh team kept finding ways to stay in the contest.
White intimated complacency had set in. They however nudged ahead decisively when Morné Steyn kicked a long-range penalty from close to touch. “Morné has almost been born to kick those kicks. He seems to love those pressure situations.”
He lamented that his players left themselves in such a vulnerable position.
“Every time we got a buffer we made some silly mistakes. When we got 15 up they scored easily.
“Maybe it is human thinking things will happen on their own. It is a lesson to learn and I suppose it is an easier lesson to learn when you have a win under the belt as opposed to a loss.”
The Bulls were also slipping off tackles, which is particularly perilous against a team like Edinburgh. “That was an area we spoke about at halftime. We just let them get through the line. Once or twice in the second half we put them backwards and made it easier for ourselves.
“They are the type of team that if you miss one or two tackles they will punish you. They offload and keep the ball alive.”
Overall, though, White was satisfied with the performance of his young team. He kept reminding how inexperienced his team is.
“Their pack has more Test experience than we have URC experience. We have to be mindful of that fact they are not a team you can beat convincingly.
“This is a young team. We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves. We are far from where we need to be experience wise. To find a way to win is a massive confidence builder.
“To get a win when you haven’t played well will help speed up that process. We will get better.”
In Saturday’s other URC clash the Stormers, the defending champions, got their campaign off to a solid start with a 38-15 bonus-point win over Connacht.
Though the Stormers looked in control throughout, the red card Bundee Aki received in the second half doused all prospects of the visitors staging an upset.
The Stormers were buoyed by stellar performances from backrowers Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani and Junior Pokomela.
They face Edinburgh next weekend.
Bulls coach pleased with win but targets improvements
Nkosi ‘up for selection’ in Bulls debut against Lions
Bulls captain Coetzee knows where he stands with Springbok coaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bok coach left to rue missed chances against All Blacks, Wallabies
GAVIN RICH: Boks sorely miss Lukhanyo Am’s attacking edge
Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen
Stormers look to Samoan for a lift
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.