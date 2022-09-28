×

Aphelele Fassi fully focused on Sharks’ URC campaign

Fullback is eager to return to the Springboks, but vows to play hard for the Durban side and develop his game

28 September 2022 - 17:05 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi emphasised hard work before the United Rugby Championship clash against Dragons. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi emphasised hard work before the United Rugby Championship clash against Dragons. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

Aphelele Fassi is eager to return to the Springboks, but the utility back says in the meantime his priority is to do well for the Sharks.

Fassi missed out on the Rugby Championship as he was released to his franchise after the three-match incoming series against Wales in July. Now players such as Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are ahead of him in the Boks’ pecking order.

However, Fassi is not too bothered and plans to use his time in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to remind national team coaches what he is capable of.

“Everyone wants to be in that set-up, but my focus is now all on the Sharks. I want to do better things at the Sharks, but if that opportunity [to return to the Boks] comes it will be credited to the coaching staff,” Fassi said.

“Every time you go to the training field it is all about trying to improve your game in different areas, and I do that every day.

“I think there’s not much where I can identify that I need improving, except being more on the ball and giving direction where it is needed.”

The Sharks began their URC campaign with an unconvincing victory over Zebre in Italy.

The Sharks are in Wales for their second match of the season against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport on Saturday (8.35pm). 

Fassi said it will be important for the Durban team to start well and remain consistent for the duration of the match.

“We knew that Zebre, after the result they had against Leinster [a 33-29 defeat to the Italian club], were going to come at us.

“I think what we learnt from that game is for us to stick to our plan and not deviate from what we want to achieve against them.”

