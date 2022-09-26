×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Nienaber upbeat about depth created in Bok squad

26 September 2022 - 16:20 Mahlatse Mphahlele
The Springboks' Canan Moodie on attack during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on September 24 2022. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
The Springboks' Canan Moodie on attack during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on September 24 2022. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks have increased the depth in their squad since the beginning of the season with the injection of promising young players Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Jaden Hendrikse.

The Boks beat Wales 2-1 but failed to win the Rugby Championship despite the hard-fought 38-21 victory over Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said they used 34 players during the Rugby Championship and some questions had been answered about positions.

“Our aim was always to win the Rugby Championship, but also we used 34 players and there were some guys who got experience and we managed to build some depth within the squad,” the coach said.

“The main aim was always to win the Rugby Championship and we fell short on that, but there are some positives to take out of it. When we started this year against Wales, Cheslin Kolbe was the No 14 and we weren’t sure who would step up if he went down.

“We went with Jesse [Kriel] for the first time, Kurt-Lee played the second Test against Wales and he came through nicely. But now there are Cheslin, Canan, Kurt-Lee and there is depth in that wing position.”

Nienaber said Kolbe, who suffered a broken jaw in the third and final Test against Wales in Cape Town in the series that preceded the Rugby Championship, will have stiff competition when he returns for the year-end tour of Europe.

“Even a guy like Cheslin needs to put in some proper performances now because I don’t think Canan or Kurt-Lee did anything wrong when they were on the field.

“But we all know the quality of Cheslin, so it will be nice to have him back with us on the end-of-year tour. That is the one position where some young guys got opportunities.”

Nienaber is also excited about the stocks he has at flyhalf.

“At flyhalf it is the same thing. There was always this big issue about who was going to be the flyhalf and hats off to Frans [Steyn]. He had to slot in there and he will just get better in terms of that.

“We are in a better position now in terms of learning about certain positions than we were when we started.”

The Boks are next in action against Ireland, the No 1 ranked team in the world, in Dublin in November when Nienaber said they would get an even better idea of the team’s progress with next year’s World Cup in France on the horizon.

“We’re not where we want to be yet. As Siya [Kolisi] said, we need consistency. We play No 1 and No 2 [France] teams in the world and we have an SA A side, and it will be a challenging tour. But it will give us nice answers as to where we are.”

Bok coach left to rue missed chances against All Blacks, Wallabies

SA just fail to pip New Zealand to the title
Sport
23 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks sorely miss Lukhanyo Am’s attacking edge

The South Africans play the world’s top two teams next and at least one win would be a good sign
Opinion
23 hours ago

Frans Steyn knows exactly what to do‚ says Mbonambi

Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pitso Mosimane secures job in Middle East
Sport / Soccer
3.
White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bok coach left to rue missed chances against All ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Frances Tiafoe wins first Laver Cup for Team World
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.