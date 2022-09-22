Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
SA banking sector dictates foreign trade opportunities, ruling out discounted commodity prices on offer from Russia
Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
In the face of rampant inflation brought on by Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, doubts linger over the strategy’s effectiveness and whether it will ever be used again
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The offering will be limited to 50 units and owners benefit from an exclusive VIP customer care experience
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is the latest player to give veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to do the job at No 10 in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday.
The unavailability of regular flyhalves Handrè Pollard‚ Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse‚ who has performed the kicking duties in recent matches‚ has forced coach Jacques Nienaber to turn to the 35-year-old.
Steyn will be playing at No 10 for the Boks for the first time in 14 years and only for the second time in his career in the crucial encounter in Durban.
The last time Steyn started at flyhalf against Italy at Newlands in 2008‚ the Bok team had players such as Bakkies Botha‚ Victor Matfield‚ Gcobani Bobo‚ Ricky January‚ Odwa Ndungane‚ CJ van der Linde‚ Luke Watson‚ Ryan Kankowski‚ Conrad Jantjes and Brian Mujati in its ranks.
Captain Siya Kolisi and recent Test centurion Eben Etzebeth were still in high school.
“With someone like Frans Steyn you can’t really say he needs help that much‚” Mbonambi said about the evergreen Steyn‚ who finished last week’s match against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires at No 10 after Willemse left the field with concussion.
“He has been around the block longer than any of us‚ and he knows exactly what’s needed of him‚ and as the forwards we know what is needed of us to make the job of the whole team easier.
“We all have a specific role to play‚ and if we can get that right‚ everyone will produce a good performance.”
Mbonambi said Argentina’s strong pack is the obvious danger area for the Boks. “We saw last week that the Argentinean scrum is very good — they do have a good front row and a good pack. Having an experienced player like Agustín Creevy back is good for them because he knows exactly what to do in the scrums.
“He knows most of the tricks that happen in there‚ so it is going to be a huge challenge in the front row for both teams.”
This is Mbonambi’s first match since he suffered a knee injury leading up to the second Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg in August‚ and he is happy to be back.
“I must say it is good to be back. I am very fortunate to be back in the Springboks circle to join my teammates. Every opportunity we get is to make sure we really prepare well and make sure when the game comes we are ready to execute.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Frans Steyn knows exactly what to do‚ says Mbonambi
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is the latest player to give veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to do the job at No 10 in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday.
The unavailability of regular flyhalves Handrè Pollard‚ Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse‚ who has performed the kicking duties in recent matches‚ has forced coach Jacques Nienaber to turn to the 35-year-old.
Steyn will be playing at No 10 for the Boks for the first time in 14 years and only for the second time in his career in the crucial encounter in Durban.
The last time Steyn started at flyhalf against Italy at Newlands in 2008‚ the Bok team had players such as Bakkies Botha‚ Victor Matfield‚ Gcobani Bobo‚ Ricky January‚ Odwa Ndungane‚ CJ van der Linde‚ Luke Watson‚ Ryan Kankowski‚ Conrad Jantjes and Brian Mujati in its ranks.
Captain Siya Kolisi and recent Test centurion Eben Etzebeth were still in high school.
“With someone like Frans Steyn you can’t really say he needs help that much‚” Mbonambi said about the evergreen Steyn‚ who finished last week’s match against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires at No 10 after Willemse left the field with concussion.
“He has been around the block longer than any of us‚ and he knows exactly what’s needed of him‚ and as the forwards we know what is needed of us to make the job of the whole team easier.
“We all have a specific role to play‚ and if we can get that right‚ everyone will produce a good performance.”
Mbonambi said Argentina’s strong pack is the obvious danger area for the Boks. “We saw last week that the Argentinean scrum is very good — they do have a good front row and a good pack. Having an experienced player like Agustín Creevy back is good for them because he knows exactly what to do in the scrums.
“He knows most of the tricks that happen in there‚ so it is going to be a huge challenge in the front row for both teams.”
This is Mbonambi’s first match since he suffered a knee injury leading up to the second Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg in August‚ and he is happy to be back.
“I must say it is good to be back. I am very fortunate to be back in the Springboks circle to join my teammates. Every opportunity we get is to make sure we really prepare well and make sure when the game comes we are ready to execute.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Errors a no-no for Lions overseas, says Van Rooyen
Aggrieved Wallabies aim to settle the score against All Blacks
Focus is on details as Boks prepare for Pumas, says De Jager
Stormers look to Samoan for a lift
Springboks’ target is a bonus-point win, nothing less in Kings Park ‘final’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.