Focus is on details as Boks prepare for Pumas, says De Jager

The focus for the Springboks as they prepare to take on highly unpredictable Argentina in the last match of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday is on details, according to lock Lood de Jager.
The Boks go into this must-win match with their fate not entirely in their own hands as they rely heavily on Australia to beat or keep up with New Zealand on the scoreboard as a points difference could decide the title.
“I don’t think there is a rugby team that has ever played the perfect game. We certainly had a good first half against Argentina last weekend in Buenos Aires but there are always small details you can improve on,” De Jager said.
“We strive every week to get better at those small details, especially looking at the bigger picture, which is the World Cup next year in France. We want to be a more rounded team going into that tournament, so there is always stuff we try to improve on.”
De Jager said Los Pumas are dangerous at line-outs and scrums, an important part of their game.
“They have always had a good line-out because they have good jumpers and a good line-out coach. We expect that to be a big challenge for us.
“On the side of the scrum, obviously it is a big part of our game and a big way we want to put pressure on the opposition and build pressure throughout games. We have looked at what we picked last week and what we can improve on going forward this weekend and hopefully we can eliminate the mistakes on Saturday.”
De Jager said the Boks are well aware Argentina have every reason to be determined.
“They also have a chance to win the Rugby Championship if Australia beat New Zealand on Saturday morning. They are here with the mindset that they can make history and be the first Argentinian team to win it.”
De Jager will be pitted against the usually abrasive Tomás Lavanini and expects a competitive battle.
“He is a very physical player, probably one of the most physical locks in the world. He puts everything on the line for his country. Sometimes he gets it wrong, but as players there is a certain level of respect we have for each other.
“I think he has played about 75 Test matches for Argentina and you don’t do that if you are not a good player. He is definitely a physical player and he brings a lot to their forward pack.
“It is a big game — we haven’t won a full Rugby Championship where you play everybody twice in a long time. For us it is an important game but like Bongi [Mbonambi] said, it’s a privilege.
“When you are a little boy growing up, you want to play in these big games, when you run in the back yard you always simulate a World Cup final against the All Blacks or a Rugby Championship final. It is massive privilege to go out this weekend and hopefully do our country proud.”
Focus is on details as Boks prepare for Pumas, says De Jager
Argentina will be determined as they can be to win the Rugby Championship
