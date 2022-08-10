Mbonambi injury opens Springbok door for Dweba

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
Now is the time for a dedicated and honest public awareness campaign about the benefits of LPG
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Summer bookings reach 90% of 2019 levels, but incoming CEO Sebastian Ebel says ‘whole system is still very fragile’
Mike Brown believes it is possible to avoid being greylisted, but much of the work is out of the Treasury’s hands
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
While a drop in fuel prices is good news for Americans, their cost of living is still painfully high
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
Now more than ever, there are tangible reasons to believe that Africa’s time is now as major firms invest in African brands, from music and art to fashion
The Springboks have had to make a late change to their starting line-up to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday after hooker Bongi Mbonambi took a knock to his knee in training on Tuesday.
In a front row reshuffle, Joseph Dweba will start for the Boks in what is expected to be a bruising Rugby Championship clash (kickoff 5.05pm)...
