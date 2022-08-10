×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Mbonambi injury opens Springbok door for Dweba

Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown

BL Premium
10 August 2022 - 18:32 George Byron

The Springboks have had to make a late change to their starting line-up to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday after hooker Bongi Mbonambi took a knock to his knee in training on Tuesday.

In a front row reshuffle, Joseph Dweba will start for the Boks in what is expected to be a bruising Rugby Championship clash (kickoff 5.05pm)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.