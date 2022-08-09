×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Kiwis know where they must improve against Boks, says Cane

Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team

09 August 2022 - 20:43 NICK SAID
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE

New Zealand captain Sam Cane says his side have identified the areas where they can apply pressure back on SA in their second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The All Blacks have lost five of their past six Tests, and were thoroughly outplayed in the first game against the Springboks in Mbombela last weekend, going down 26-10 and barely throwing a punch in the contest, their biggest loss to the Boks in 94 years.

“We had a good look at opportunities missed and where we can get better,” Cane told reporters on Tuesday. “We have been brutally honest with each other and it’s never personal, it’s about learning off an individual’s error so the team can get better as well.

“We all know as a group that you can’t just focus on the outcome [result], it is always the process and small steps that go into it that which gives you the outcome you are after.

“The whole role of the leadership group is massively important, I’m really stoked with the way we have been operating off the pitch. We’ll keep working hard. Even though we are not happy with the results ... it’s not through a lack of effort.”

Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster, and Cane as captain, under serious pressure in terms of their future with the team. It is not, then, a good time to play the world champions in their traditional fortress.

“It’s a hostile environment but we quite like playing in places like this because it tests you,” Cane said. “We are a bit higher [in altitude than last weekend] and the air is a bit thinner, so it is a massive challenge.

“They [the Boks] know their game really well and they execute it extremely well. There were 15-odd contestable kicks and we only took five of them. They gave us a great test at the breakdown.

“We expect them to roll out the same stuff, but we have seen some things on the tape where we can be better. We are desperate to improve.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former top umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to build on their ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Vermeulen to start against All Blacks‚ Malherbe ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA cricket’s in a good place, says Boucher
Sport / Cricket
5.
Paul Peter probably cannot believe he is joining ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to build on their strengths

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Kiwis lack quality that has turned them and Boks around — honesty

Opinion / Columnists

Vermeulen to start against All Blacks‚ Malherbe to earn 50th cap

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.