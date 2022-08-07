Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to build on their strengths

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Policies are wedded to a double fiction, that paid work will soon be available to those who seek it and the work will bring security and comfort
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
Mining output and manufacturing data will provide insight on underlying health of the economy’s production side
In June 2021, 90% of Lytton’s structures burned down, a day after the village recorded Canada’s hottest-ever temperature
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
Mbombela — SA coach Jacques Nienaber was pleased with his side’s improved accuracy but says they are “not the finished article” after their biggest victory over New Zealand in 94 years on Saturday.
The Springboks were dominant in all facets of play as they cruised to a 26-10 win in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium, grinding the struggling All Blacks into submission with their stifling defence and excellence at the breakdown.
It was a vast improvement on the stuttering performances against Wales last month. They won that series 2-1 but failed to impress overall, something Nienaber acknowledged.
“I don’t think we’re a finished product yet. We did a good assessment after the Wales series and built on the stuff that we felt needed to be improved,” he told reporters.
“We’ve always wanted to win every game, but for us it’s also about improving on the goals that we’ve set out for ourselves.”
One of the major disappointments against Wales was the unforced errors and general inaccuracy, which meant they were unable to build sustained pressure on the tourists for large parts of the series.
Nienaber believes that aspect was better against New Zealand.
“We spoke about pitching up with intensity during the week and trying to be accurate with what we’ve planned,” he said. “I thought we did that well. We had good intensity and I thought we executed our plans very well.”
Nienaber will be pleased to have got a comprehensive victory against a side expected to be a challenger to SA’s World Cup crown in France next year, though the ailing All Blacks have now lost five of their past six Tests in a horror run of form.
At the same time Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was full of praise for the supporters who packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
“I just don’t know how SA people do it,” said Kolisi. “The way they turn up with everything that’s going on in our country. People who can afford it come along and fill up the stadium for us and it means the world to us as a team.
“Running out and hearing people screaming like that it drives us as a team. That’s what Jacques [Nienaber] always reminds us. If I make a mistake in the game, you keep going because it’s about the people who are coming each time to watch us play.
“I hope we made them proud today, because they definitely got us going from the anthem onwards.”
The teams will meet again in a second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jacques Nienaber wants Boks to build on their strengths
Coach hails team’s performance against All Blacks but says there is room for improvement
Mbombela — SA coach Jacques Nienaber was pleased with his side’s improved accuracy but says they are “not the finished article” after their biggest victory over New Zealand in 94 years on Saturday.
The Springboks were dominant in all facets of play as they cruised to a 26-10 win in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium, grinding the struggling All Blacks into submission with their stifling defence and excellence at the breakdown.
It was a vast improvement on the stuttering performances against Wales last month. They won that series 2-1 but failed to impress overall, something Nienaber acknowledged.
“I don’t think we’re a finished product yet. We did a good assessment after the Wales series and built on the stuff that we felt needed to be improved,” he told reporters.
“We’ve always wanted to win every game, but for us it’s also about improving on the goals that we’ve set out for ourselves.”
One of the major disappointments against Wales was the unforced errors and general inaccuracy, which meant they were unable to build sustained pressure on the tourists for large parts of the series.
Nienaber believes that aspect was better against New Zealand.
“We spoke about pitching up with intensity during the week and trying to be accurate with what we’ve planned,” he said. “I thought we did that well. We had good intensity and I thought we executed our plans very well.”
Nienaber will be pleased to have got a comprehensive victory against a side expected to be a challenger to SA’s World Cup crown in France next year, though the ailing All Blacks have now lost five of their past six Tests in a horror run of form.
At the same time Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was full of praise for the supporters who packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
“I just don’t know how SA people do it,” said Kolisi. “The way they turn up with everything that’s going on in our country. People who can afford it come along and fill up the stadium for us and it means the world to us as a team.
“Running out and hearing people screaming like that it drives us as a team. That’s what Jacques [Nienaber] always reminds us. If I make a mistake in the game, you keep going because it’s about the people who are coming each time to watch us play.
“I hope we made them proud today, because they definitely got us going from the anthem onwards.”
The teams will meet again in a second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Boks prepare for 80 minutes of war
It’s make or break for wounded Kiwis against Boks
Faf de Klerk out to impress in front of Mbombela home crowd
All Blacks not far from top form, says captain Cane
Malcolm Marx to mark milestone in All Blacks clash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.