Evolving Edinburgh’s journey now in stormy waters

A win against the Stormers in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will be a significant building block in the evolution of Edinburgh rugby.

In his first season in charge, coach Mike Blair set about adding layers to his team’s game plan while remaining cognisant of the obligation to bring about winning momentum.

They confront the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in the last of the quarterfinals on Saturday, in the hope of springing a surprise and emboldening them on the path Blair has set.

The coach explained that Edinburgh are known for their defence and kicking game but they need to evolve.

“We were probably a bit limited in terms of game plan around moving the ball and challenging defences. Without sounding too negative, we were potentially quite one-dimensional in terms of the strategy around the game plan,” the former Scotland international said.

“We had a dual purpose. We are here to win tournaments and silverware, but as one of only two Scottish teams we also have to develop Scottish players for the national team,” Blair said about his wider responsibility.

He knew he could not abandon the team’s traditional strengths while pursuing balance. “We had to get some variety in our attack and try and get players excited about the brand of rugby we can play.