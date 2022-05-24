Signing of Bok hooker Dweba fixes a chink in Stormers’ armour
Former Currie Cup winner returns to SA after playing for Bordeaux-Begles for the past two years
24 May 2022 - 18:04
The Stormers have dealt with an area of notable weakness by signing Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba.
The former Toyota Cheetahs Currie Cup winner returns to SA on a three-year contract after playing for Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 for the past two years...
