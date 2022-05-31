Cape Town Sevens back with a bang in December

The HSBC Cape Town Sevens will return to the Mother City on the weekend of December 9-11, when the best men’s and women’s Sevens teams in the world return to the DHL Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series schedule was announced on Tuesday, with 11 men’s tournaments — four of which will be stand-alone events — while all seven women’s events will be played alongside the men’s.

Both the Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women’s Sevens teams will be playing in Cape Town in December, with another sell-out crowd expected, while there is also a return to Hamilton in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia early in 2023.

“After missing out in the past three years, we are thrilled to see the Cape Town Sevens back on the schedule, and combined with the World Cup Sevens in September, it means local rugby fans will have another opportunity to experience some of the best entertainment available on the global rugby calendar,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

“Ever since we first hosted the SA leg of the World Series in Cape Town, it has become one of the most popular events, not only for supporters, but for the participating teams again, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Mother City in the summer.

“It’s great for the game to be returning to some form of normality after a few seasons of disruption, and after playing 14 consecutive World Series tournaments abroad since Cape Town in 2019, we know our players are looking forward to playing in front of their families, friends and fans again.”

Ticket information for the Cape Town Sevens will be released in due course.

The 2023 season will start in Hong Kong in November, but only with men’s teams, with a return to the Chinese city in March 2023, where both men and women will compete.

Vancouver will also be a combined event in 2023, meaning that the traditional women’s tournament in Langford, Canada falls away.

Los Angeles (February), Singapore (April) and London (May) will be the remaining stand-alone tournaments for men, with the latter closing out the 2023 season.

Olympic qualification will be pretty much on top of anyone’s agenda during the season with the top four women’s and men’s teams in 2023 World Series securing their tickets to Paris 2024.

The 2023 schedule:

November 4-6 2022: Hong Kong (men only)

December 2-3 2022: Dubai (combined)

December 9-11 2022: Cape Town (combined)

January 21-22 2023: Hamilton (combined)

January 27-29 2023: Sydney (combined)

February 25-26 2023: Los Angeles (men only)

March 3-5 2023: Vancouver (combined)

March 31-April 2 2023: Hong Kong (combined)

April 8-9 2023: Singapore (men only)

May 12-14 2023: Toulouse (combined)

May 22-21 2023: London (men only).

SA Rugby