GAVIN RICH: Stormers are everyone's favourite underdogs

Everybody loves an underdog story so perhaps it isn’t surprising that the Stormers appear to have experienced a popularity surge, even outside the Cape, during their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

Coach John Dobson has helped create the narrative. At every opportunity he refers to his side as a “little team” and loves to reference his side’s lack of financial resources when compared with the Sharks and Bulls. But it has also been the style of rugby they played en route to winning the SA Shield that has won them fans...