National Gauteng to promote 'good, ethical governance', says David Makhura

The scourge of corruption in the country’s industrial and economic hub needs to be eliminated and the trust deficit reduced if the Gauteng government is to regain the confidence of the electorate and improve service delivery, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.

The trust deficit and corruption, among other things, have seen support for the ANC-led government plummeting, resulting in the loss of key metros such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane to opposition coalitions after last year’s local government elections...