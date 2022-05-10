National Offloading SAA was justifiable and above board, says Godongwana The finance minister and his public enterprises counterpart, Pravin Gordhan, agree there is no tension between their departments B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday rubbished suggestions of tension between the National Treasury and the public enterprises department over the processes the government followed to offload its majority stake in SAA.

This is despite the Treasury raising concerns in a document to parliament, which was subsequently withdrawn, that SAA might remain a burden on the fiscus despite it being partially privatised. This is because the terms of the sale are heavily in favour of the buyer, and the airline’s debt load remains in place, according to the document. ..