Bok captain Kolisi named SA Rugby Player of the Year

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has scooped the prestigious SA Rugby Player of the Year award for 2021. The 30-year-old earned the most votes for his exceptional performances during the demanding season that included a series win over the British & Irish Lions.

He edged out strong competition from other stalwarts of the team such as Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Makazole Mapimpi to become the first Bok captain since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win the coveted award.

Kolisi was named the MTN Springbok of the Lions Series last year and was the only Springbok to play in all 13 Tests in 2021. He was at the forefront with impressive performances during the Rugby Championship, which culminated with a nail-biting win over the All Blacks.

Another notable winner is exciting Aphelele Fassi who took home the Young Player of the Year award. Fassi, who made his Springbok debut in 2021, featured in two Tests scoring superb tries on both occasions to underline his reputation as one of the hottest properties at fullback or wing.

As a result of showing true grit while spending five months in various biosecure bubbles in SA, Australia and the UK, the Springboks were named Team of the Year for 2021.

In a new category, Lusanda Dumke was named Springbok Women’s Player of the Year, while the Border captain also walked away with the award for Provincial Women’s Player of the Year after leading her side to the Women’s Premier Division title.

Ronald Brown capped an impressive debut season for the Blitzboks as he was named Springbok Sevens Player of the Year, while Henco van Wyk’s performances in the U20 International Series saw him walk away with the award for Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

Aimee Barrett-Theron won the Referee of the Year Award for the second time and the Test Try of the Year, which was voted for by supporters, went to Cheslin Kolbe. It was for his superb and crucial try in the third Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

The Vodacom Bulls’ second successive Carling Currie Cup title was reflected as Jake White was named coach of the year for the second year running.

Bulls up-and-coming loose forward Elrigh Louw edged out teammate Johan Goosen and co-flanker Evan Roos in the race to Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year.