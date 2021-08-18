Rassie Erasmus back to ‘water boy’ duties for the Boks

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will be back on “water boy” duties for the second Rugby Championship match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Erasmus was not at the “water boy” post for last weekend’s 32-12 win over Argentina at the same venue, with Duane Vermeulen filling in for him.

Erasmus’s role at the pitchside was under intense scrutiny during the recent British & Irish Lions tour where the Springboks beat the tourists 2-1, with former England coach Sir Clive Woodward one of his main critics.

In the face of criticism, coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby have stood by Erasmus’s role, maintaining that he provides technical and mental insights while performing his duties on the side of the pitch.

“I hope he will be there,” said Nienaber during his squad announcement on Tuesday about Erasmus’s return to his water boy duties.

“Last week we had Duane [Vermeulen] doing it because Rassie had a couple of things to do as he hasn’t been with his family. It was fortunate enough that my family was with me in the bubble but due to logistical stuff Rassie’s family couldn’t make it.”