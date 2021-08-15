Sport / Rugby Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina Jacques Nienaber pleased with the energy brought to the Springboks by the new players

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was impressed by the performance of the fringe players in the 32-12 Rugby Championship bonus-point win over Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Nienaber was happy that several players who were given rare starts, raised their hands with eye-catching performances in Gqeberha. Several regular starters were missing due to injuries and the Bok coach’s desire to manage the workload. ..