GAVIN RICH: Beating Argentina sends out a strong message

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber could not have asked for more from his players than the emphatic 32-12 win over Argentina with which they opened their Rugby Championship campaign. With a team made up largely of fringe or second-string players, that win sent out a strong statement.

Before we say “well, it was only Argentina”, let’s not forget that this time last year the All Blacks were licking their wounds after a 10-point defeat to “only Argentina”. Let’s also not forget that this was a Bok team playing just one week on from the emotionally taxing final Test against the British & Irish Lions...