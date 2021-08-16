Wounded Argentina will come out guns blazing, Bok coach Nienaber says

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is expecting wounded Argentina to fight back strongly in the two teams’ second Test in the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Boks looked good in their first match against the Pumas last Saturday when they won 32-12 and scored three tries through Cobus Reinach, Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse. A big worry for Argentina coach Mario Ledesma is that his charges failed to dot down themselves, despite playing against a Springbok team largely of fringe players.

Nienaber said: “This is only the second Test match Argentina have lost since the World Cup and they have played the All Blacks twice, Australia twice and Wales twice.

“You must remember Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions and they played three weeks ago,” he said of the threat of Los Pumas.

“I know Wales were probably without some key players who played in the British & Irish Lions series against us, but still, to go to the Millennium Stadium and pull off a victory like that is commendable.”