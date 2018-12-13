Bulls coach Pote Human to do it his way

As he faced reporters for the first time as Super Rugby head coach for the Bulls, Pote Human showed little emotion.

The experienced 59-year-old Human did not give away much as he responded to most of the questions with short but calculated answers.

Human, who sat beside Blue Bulls Rugby Union chairman Willie Strauss and new director of rugby Alan Zondagh, follows in the footsteps of Heyneke Meyer and Frans Ludeke, the last two coaches to deliver Super Rugby success at Loftus.

Looking ahead, Human said he would do things his way.

“I have worked with guys like Heyneke and Mitch [John Mitchell] last year and I will take that experience forward. I will be myself because I can’t be Heyneke Meyer; I am Pote Human and I will do it my way.

“We will definitely train like we did last year, the players were excited before Mitch left to say this is the best way to go forward,” he said.